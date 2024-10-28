Coronation Street: Nick and Toyah to ‘get wed’ as soap drops huge clue?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw lovers Nick Tilsley and Toyah Battersby decide to make a go of their relationship – apparently dropping a huge clue to their future as they did.

Shockwaves rang around Weatherfield as Nick and Toyah started an affair amid Leanne’s obsession with the Institute and Toyah’s health issues. As Nick supported Toyah through her cancer discovery and subsequent operation, the pair grew close.

Leanne learned about their affair – but not before the pair had already admitted their love for each other. Amid the fallout, Nick and Toyah’s relationship ground to a halt while they tried to navigate a terrible situation.

Until tonight (Sunday, October 27) that is – as the pair decided to make a proper go of it.

And, in doing so, the soap appeared to hint at wedding bells… or is it just us?

Nick and Toyah decided to make a go of things (Credit: ITV)

Wedding bells in the air as Nick and Toyah reconcile?

Going to see Toyah, Nick informed her that he was all in and ready to commit to their relationship.

“I want you. I want you back. No more excuses, no more pulling away,” he told her.

Then, as she asked him what had prompted this decision, Nick said: “You were right. We love each other, don’t we? We should just see where that goes… if you still want me.”

To which Toyah replied: “I do.”

A curious tone of voice, and Toyah’s delivery of the line could foreshadow wedding bells in the pair’s future.

Things are back on track for Nick and Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s next for Toyah and Nick?

As they snuggled on the sofa, Nick and Toyah discussed their future. With Nick having managed to reassure Sam that he’d still be his number one priority, and Leanne on the verge of forgiving Toyah, the pair didn’t want to rock the boat.

Perhaps for the best, then, that they keep their relationship on the down-low. “An affair without the cheating?” Nick asked. “Sounds good to me.”

Maybe hold off on the wedding for now, then.

