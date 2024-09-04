Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Leanne finds an alarming file on Rowan’s laptop as Amy receives worrying message

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 4), Leanne gets more than she hoped for when she goes looking through Rowan’s laptop while he’s not around. She finds two suspicious files, with one named after her.

Meanwhile, Betsy grows frustrated with her mum because she’s distracted by work. Carla steps in to assure Betsy that Lisa cares about her. Also, Paul begins putting plans together for Billy when he’s gone.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Leanne makes a discovery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne looks through Rowan’s laptop

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers, Amy is left startled when she receives a worrying voice message. An unknown number leaves her an unsettling message, prompting Amy to flee.

Elsewhere, Leanne meets up with Rowan and when he’s called away, she takes the opportunity to go through his laptop. Leanne finds two mysterious files, one under own name and another named “Nick & Toyah.”

What exactly has Leanne stumbled across?

DS Swain quizzes Kit (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain questions Kit

Over at the station, DS Swain quizzes Kit about the evidence planted on Nathan. How will Kit react to be questions?

Carla reassures Betsy

Elsewhere in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers, Betsy tries to open up to her mum about Mason’s latest threats. However, Lisa is distracted when her phone rings, resulting in Betsy walking out.

Meanwhile, Carla assures Betsy that her mum loves her and she needs to be understanding. Will Betsy take comfort in Carla’s words?

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer tries to save the day

Also tonight, Paul begins recording a manifesto of all the things he wants Billy to do once he’s gone. He tries to play it to Billy and Summer, but the synthesiser runs out of power. Summer tells Billy to get some fresh air while Paul rests, but will she be able to look after Paul in Billy’s absence?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!