Coronation Street: As Carla and Lisa finally give into temptation, here’s everything that happens next

Coronation Street favourites Carla Connor and Lisa Swain finally gave into temptation this evening (Friday, November 22).

After months and months of fan anticipation, both women threw the slowburn out of the window as they locked lips and slept together.

As things progress for Swarla, here’s what to come next. And it’s sadly not all sunshine and roses next week…

Carla made her move (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lisa and Carla gave into temptation

Well, Carla Connor finally acted on her feelings for Lisa Swain tonight as she made her move on the Weatherfield detective.

With Lisa spending the night on Carla’s sofa, she awoke with quite the hangover. However, Carla came to her aid with breakfast, letting her stay in the flat until she was sure that she was no longer over the limit.

At the factory, Carla then admitted to Ryan that she liked Lisa but didn’t know how to act as she was out of her depth.

Ryan then encouraged her to go for it, with Carla returning to the flat to find Lisa half-dressed. As Lisa told her that she was about to finish getting ready, Carla told her not to. “Don’t get dressed,” she told her as she approached her and kissed her.

After this, the pair then ending up sleeping together twice. But, if Carla thought she’d finally won over Lisa, she’d be wrong….

With Betsy in trouble and with Lisa ignoring her call for help, the teen wasn’t happy when she saw Lisa in Carla’s top and worked things out.

Betsy then chucked a drink over Carla after fearing she was trying to replace her late mum Becky. This prompted Lisa to tell Carla that they should keep their distance.

Miserable from Lisa’s rejection, Carla tried to make out to Ryan that she wasn’t affected by this setback.

Carla gets attacked (Credit: ITV)

What’s to come for Swarla?

The end of tonight’s episode saw Betsy make a deal with Mason’s brothers… It appeared as though she wanted to teach Carla a lesson for getting with her mum.

Next week, the factory ends up getting ransacked as Carla is hit by someone and attacked, knocked to the ground.

With Carla in hospital, Lisa doesn’t stick to her own promise of keeping ‘her distance’ and sits by Carla’s bedside. She begs her to pull through.

After this, she brings Matty Radcliffe in for questioning, adamant that he had something to do with both the attack on Carla… and Becky’s death.

When Carla finally comes home from the hospital, she tells Roy and Ryan that she wishes Lisa was with them too. Roy then has a chat with Lisa and tells her to make things right with Carla as they both clearly have feelings for each other.

Will Lisa realise that she can’t lose another woman she cares about? Will she finally face up to her feelings and let Carla in?

