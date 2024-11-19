Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as rejected Carla gets attacked

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, a shock attack results in Carla ending up in hospital, but will Lisa be there for her?

Elsewhere, Nick and Toyah’s plan to tell Leanne about their relationship is halted when she receives bad news. And Shona is unimpressed with David’s lack of sympathy.

All of this and more from Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Coronation Street spoilers: 1. Carla’s attack

As Lisa tells Carla that she doesn’t want a relationship, Carla heads to the factory to find the place ransacked. As she goes to phone the police, someone hits her over the head and she falls down. But who was it and what did they want?

Later, Lisa’s suspicious of Matty, triggered when he makes a comment about Becky’s death, but Alya shows her and Kit a photo she received from her client, claiming police harassment. As Lisa tries to come up with an excuse Kit suspects she is lying.

When Carla gets ready to leave the hospital, she opens up to Roy on how she wishes Lisa was there. He advises Lisa to talk honestly to Carla as it’s evident they like each other…

Coronation Street spoilers: 2. Nick and Toyah face a dilemma

Throughout next week Nick and Toyah try to find ways to ease everyone into their relationship, starting with Sam.

They then decide to tell Leanne right before they go on a holiday together, thinking that’s in her best interest as she will have time alone to digest everything.

But Toyah wants to wait until Oliver’s memorial and the upcoming trial are both over. She’s touched when her sister gifts her a rose bush to plant beside Oliver’s tree. But when Leanne spots the holiday booking on Nick’s laptop, are they about to get caught?

Nick decides to come clean, but right as he is about to break the news, Leanne gets unexpected news – her dad has died.

Leanne quickly heads out to tell Toyah, but is left confused when she hears Nick had already told her. Nick once again lies and pretends he was calling about work and the news just slipped out. But as Toyah defends him, Leanne becomes suspicious.

Sneaking onto Nick’s laptop, she calls the hotel from the booking. Is she about to find out the truth on her own? And how will she react?

4. Chesney struggles

Chesney finds that a van driver has taken his usual space in the Freshcos car park, and angrily decides to block him in. Without another thought, he gets out of his car and walks away.

He finds his car has been damaged, and when he tries to check just how bad it is, a van speeds by him, almost causing an accident. He quickly realises it’s the same van.

His struggles continue throughout the week, as raising five children on his own begins to wear him down. After the news of Les Battersby’s death, he opens up to his mum, Bernie that he and Les weren’t that close.

5. Shona is unimpressed with David

With the news of Clayton being in the hospital playing on Shona’s mind, she progressively gets more and more annoyed at David when he doesn’t seem to be bothered.

After revealing she is desperate to see her son, David remains unsympathetic, which causes Shona to make a decision.

Shona tells David that she doesn’t need his permission to see Clayton, knowing it will cause issues between them.

She heads to the hospital and becomes more determined than ever to speak to her son after she spots him handcuffed to a prison guard. But what will Clayton’s response be? And will David forgive Shona for going?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

