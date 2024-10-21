Coronation Street legend Les Battersby is set to leave the soap for good, it’s been announced – and the man who played him, actor Bruce Jones, has revealed he’s sad to leave Les’ loudmouth ways behind.

The soap legend hasn’t been on the cobbles for 17 years. And now Corrie bosses have confirmed Les will die off-screen, leaving Bruce with no chance of a return.

The actor played Les for 10 years. He’s father to Leanne Battersby and stepfather to Toyah Battersby and Chesney Brown. However, 17 years ago, Bruce was struck off the scripts for allegedly getting drunk in a restaurant, insulting fans and revealing upcoming plotlines.

Les hasn’t been on the Cobbles for 17 years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Les Battersby is leaving

Despite his absence, many fans were hoping Bruce would make a Weatherfield return. But alas, the star has now claimed he was axed via email a fortnight ago.

He alleged to The Sun: “I actually thought, well fine, I played him for 10 years. It gives me closure. Maybe it will stop people asking me all the time when I’m going back, if I’m going back. People want me back, but it’ll stop all that, in shopping centres, wherever I go.

“I’m pleased it’s happening but I’m also sad about losing a character I played for 10 years. I’m grateful to the street for that.”

While initially sad, Bruce also reflected to MailOnline, he added: “I felt relieved, then I felt sadness, then I thought, well, where would he go? If he went back, where would he go?

“How would he get back, what would he do? Where would the storylines take him? I don’t think they could really do that much with him, which is a shame.”

Leanne will have to break the news to Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Leanne will have to tell Toyah

Next month, Leanne will receive the news of her father’s death via a phone call. She’ll have to break the news to her sister.

The pair are already feeling tense, given Nick and Toyah’s affair. Could this fracture their relationship even further? Or perhaps bring them together?

Fans furious

Corrie viewers were sad to hear of the soap’s decision and flooded X with appreciation for the Weatherfield legend.

One user wrote: “No show will ever produce a character as good as Les Battersby.”

Another added: “Corrie are killing off Les Battersby? Off screen? You will pay for this.”

A third noted: “Les Battersby being killed off screen in Corrie… I can’t cope any more.”

