Coronation Street: Gail fans demand justice as she goes ‘missing’ ahead of exit

Soon fans will be saying goodbye to Coronation Street icon, Gail Platt. But it seems viewers aren’t impressed with her air-time in the lead up to the huge exit.

Hearts were broken earlier this year when Helen Worth announced her departure from the ITV soap. For 50 years she has graced the screens as the iconic Gail Platt.

Coronation Street will miss her witty personality, and her sensational feuds. But fans have been left wondering where exactly she is right now.

Many would assume that on the run-up to her exit, Gail would feature very heavily in the current storylines.

Coronation Street Gail Platt is ‘missing’ from scenes

At the minute, David and Shona are involved in a storyline revolving around her son Clayton. Viewers will remember that Clayton was responsible for the death of David’s first wife, Kylie.

With the Platt’s centre to the drama, the question remains – why isn’t Gail involved more?

Fans took to social media to share their queries, with some even thinking she had already left the show.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Notice how Gail Platt has gone completely missing from Corrie?”

Another asked: “Has Gail already finished? I thought she was going to have a big storyline?”

“Where is Gail Platt?,” a third questioned.

Good news for those thinking they missed her exit, she’s still currently in the show. Why she hasn’t made much of an appearance lately is unknown.

Helen Worth’s Corrie exit

Helen Worth filmed her final scenes as Coronation Street’s Gail towards the end of October, so fans sadly don’t have long to wait for them to air.

While not much is fully known about Gail’s exit, fans have already witnessed her getting engaged once again.

Jesse Chadwick, portrayed by John Thompson, made his comeback to the street after reuniting with Gail in Thailand.

On Coronation Street’s recent live event, Killer on the Cobbles, soap expert Sharon Marshall revealed that fans who are interested in Gail’s exit, should make sure they tune in on Christmas Day.

With not long to go until then, fans are hoping to see more of the iconic soap star.

