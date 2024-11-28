Coronation Street: 3 huge plot holes in Carla’s brain surgery storyline

Coronation Street fans have questioned Carla‘s latest storyline, which saw her undergo a huge brain operation after being attacked by Betsy.

After Carla was struck on the head, she was rushed to the hospital and immediately taken in for surgery. However, it wasn’t long until she was back talking and sitting up, leaving fans scratching their heads.

Here are all the plot holes fans have found within Carla’s brain surgery storyline in Coronation Street.

Carla was attacked in terrifying scenes (Credit: ITV)

Plot holes in Carla’s brain surgery storyline in Coronation Street

1. Quick recovery

Coronation Street fans were stunned to see Carla talking and moving as normal following her operation. Many passed comment on her seemingly quick recovery on social media.

One soap fan said: “How come Carla has had a brain bleed but isn’t having probs speaking or moving her arms? It’s so unrealistic. She has had a brain bleed (STROKE) and has no symptoms whatsoever.”

“Carla is making a quick recovery,” another remarked, while a third Corrie fan said: “Carla’s bleed on the brain recovery must be the quickest in NHS history….”

Carla appeared to make a quick recovery from her operation (Credit: ITV)

2. Detective Carla in Coronation Street

Not long after she’d woken up, Carla quickly pieced together who had attacked her. Later, she came to the correct conclusion that Betsy was the culprit.

Fans were stunned by her ability to work it out so quickly straight after major surgery. One fan said on social media: “Even just having surgery after a bleed on the brain, Carla is better at working things out than Weathy police.”

“Carla being as sharp as ever even after brain surgery! She’s wasted in the factory, she should have been a Detective. Ali King nailing every scene, the humour with Roy and Ryan, the angst with Lisa and Betsy,” a second said.

3. Hospital care

Carla’s hospital care was also questioned by soap fans, with many remarking how quickly she’d been treated. Others also pointed out the lack of staff tending to her despite having had brain surgery.

“Weatherfield Hospital is amazing. Brain Surgery with full ICC care to fully upright in 25 minutes,” one person pointed out, while another wrote: “Another one with private hospital room. Why does this never happen to the rest of us, only TV characters?”

“Carla has woken up after a brain operation but no doctor or nurse in sight?,” a third person also asked.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

