On Coronation Street last night (Monday, November 25), Betsy was responsible for arranging a ransacking that ultimately lead to Carla’s attack – but could Sally rumble her?

Carla was hit over the head by Mason’s brothers yesterday and was later found unconscious by Betsy.

But, will Betsy’s involvement in the factory ransacking stay secret for long?

Carla was attacked in the factory (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla’s attack

Viewers of Corrie will know that Betsy used the spare factory key to let Mason’s brothers, Matty and Logan, into the building so that they could steal some equipment in return for leaving Mason alone.

However, the brothers then ended up attacking Carla and making a run for it. Betsy was then livid after realising that they’d hurt her boss.

With Carla getting checked over by a paramedic but refusing to go to hospital, she returned to the factory and locked herself in.

Fortunately, scheming Betsy returned to put the spare key back and found Carla on the floor. She then called for an ambulance as Carla was whisked away to hospital with a bleed on the brain…

Will Sally be the one to work it out? (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Fan theory: Sally to rumble Betsy?

Last night, Sally asked Betsy if she’d be attending the work team building bowling trip but Betsy told her she couldn’t make it.

Sally was also there when Carla was being taken to hospital in the ambulance, prompting a new fan theory that she could be the one to work out Betsy’s involvement and put two and two together

The theory read: “I have a feeling that Sally’s gonna be the one to clock on that Betsy had something to do with the break in seeing as we had the café scene and then the look on her face when Carla was getting taken away in the ambulance.

“Plus Betsy was not at the team building day!” But, will Sally work it all out?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

