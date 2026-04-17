Fans spot a big hint about Max’s pregnant lover in this week’s episodes

EastEnders viewers reckon there was a big hint dropped this week about who Max’s pregnant lover is in the New Year’s Day flashforward.

They’ve been putting together all the evidence and they think they’ve solved the puzzle.

But are they right?

New Year flashforward mystery

If you remember in the flashforward to New Year’s Day 2027, we saw Max Branning in bed with an unidentified woman, who was heavily pregnant.

It’s Max Branning’s wedding day in the flashforward episode (Credit: BBC/Composite: EI)

Who’s the mummy?

Speculation has been rife about who that pregnant woman could be.

And the EastEnders fans have been busy counting the months and working out when that mystery mumma-to-be would have got pregnant.

They’ve been busy crunching the numbers, and they’ve worked out that to have a baby in early January, you need to conceive in mid-April. Which is about now!

That realisation has led to some big excitement among Enders viewers, who think the mystery woman could be someone no one expected.

They think it could be Sam Mitchell!

Sam’s recovered from cancer (Credit: BBC)

Could Sam Mitchell be the mum-to-be?

This week, Sam celebrated her recovery from cancer by hooking up with Zack. And the fans think that brief liaison could lead to her finding out she’s expecting a little baby Hudson.

Though Sam is in her 50s now, there have been a couple of older mothers in EastEnders in the past. Both Denise and Sharon got pregnant when they were not expecting to.

So it’s not entirely out of the question.

But what we’re less convinced about is whether Sam would be in bed with Max Branning when she’s pregnant with Zack’s bubba!

In fact, we don’t even remember them even talking to each other.

Perhaps Vicki is the mum-to-be?

Perhaps it’s Vicki Fowler?

While we’re on the subject of Zack, there’s also a potential mum-to-be in the shape of Vicki!

She’s been with fiance Ross and on-off lover Zack recently. Could she be the pregnant woman snoozing in Max’s bed?

It’s possible, but we can’t help thinking Vicki’s life is complicated enough right now!

Denise is feeling tired (Credit: BBC)

Or Denise Fox?

Also this week, Denise herself got the fans talking when she complained to Sam that she was feeling tired.

Soap fans all know that a woman being tired, or being sick, is often code for a surprise pregnancy!

Could Denise be the woman in Max’s bed as 2027 dawns.

It would certainly explain why Jack seems to be so cross with his missus. But it wouldn’t explain why she is getting ready for the wedding in the Branning/Fox house, and why she’s drinking champagne as she does so.

And much as we love Denise, we have to admit, she’s a few years too old to be a new mum.

Cindy could be the one holding the baby (Credit: BBC)

Is Granny Cindy about to be Mummy Cindy?!

Then there’s Cindy. She and Max got it on just a few episodes ago, as a horrified Linda clocked what they were up to through the windows of the Albert.

That means the fans have added her to the list of potential preggy Peggys.

Granny Cindy, though, is not far off 60, so it would be quite the medical marvel for her to be expecting a baby in 2027.

Plus, she’s in the flashforward episode getting dressed, drinking champers, and definitely not looking to be up the duff-duff.

The suspects are lining up, but we’re not completely convinced by any of them quite yet.

Do you have any theories?