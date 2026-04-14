WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One and sees Denise dropping a bombshell.

It is an emotional rollercoaster in EastEnders today as Sam finally receives the news she has been hoping for in her cancer journey.

But while her update brings relief, it is a quiet comment from Denise that really got fans talking, with many now convinced a surprise baby twist could be on the way.

Sam gets amazing news today (Credit: BBC)

Sam gets great news

As Sam heads off for her appointment at the hospital, she is surprised when Ricky says he is coming with her for moral support. Phil also offers to go along, but she doesn’t want a fuss, and nervously heads off with her son.

At the appointment, Sam doesn’t have to wait long to get the good news. She is told that her radiotherapy treatment has worked, and she is cancer-free. While she is told she will need annual mammograms for the next five years, the specialist encourages her to focus on the future for the first time in months.

Sam is thrilled by the news and is quietly relieved that her battle is finally over. When she gets home with Ricky, she is shocked to see her family all waiting for her to celebrate. They have balloons and banners and are ready to party, but it is all too much for Sam and she sneaks out for some space.

She heads to Harry’s Barn, where she bumps into Zack. He is there, drowning his sorrows over Vicki, and soon she shares her good news about winning her fight against cancer.

The pair have a heart-to-heart and end up sneaking into the bar’s office, where they sleep together.

Sam and Zack have a good chat (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders iPlayer episode: Denise quietly drops a bombshell

As Sam returns home, her party is over and instead she has a chat with Denise in the kitchen. Denise has worked out that the party was too much for Sam.

Sam admits that being cancer-free was brilliant but also going to take some time to get used to, and thanked Denise for forcing her to get the lump checked out early.

The pair have a lovely and very frank conversation, during which Sam says that she feels old after facing death for the first time in her life. Denise admits she has also been feeling shattered recently, but at least Sam has an excuse for feeling tired.

Denise jokes that if she went to the GP to talk about her tiredness, they would diagnose her with ‘being ancient’ – but fans are convinced this is more than a simple passing comment.

Denise tells Sam she has been feeling exhausted in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are convinced that Denise will have a baby by Christmas

Viewers took to social media to share their theories, and they’re all sure Denise is in the family way…

“Oh God, Denise has been feeling knackered? I doubt that’s just a throwaway line. Are they hinting that she’s pregnant?” said one fan on Reddit.

Someone else agreed: “I thought they were definitely hinting at it on today’s episode. Everyone is so convinced Ethan is Penny’s baby. But he could be Jack and Denise’s all along.”