King Charles would use ‘a thick black marker’ to ‘cancel out’ defiance of a very strict palace rule

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed a fascinating behind the scenes palace rule that governs what the royal family can and cannot eat, and it is far stricter than many might expect.

While royal life is often associated with luxury and indulgence, it turns out that when it comes to food, tradition and discipline take centre stage. In fact, according to McGrady, there is one golden rule that is always followed inside palace kitchens.

Charles has some very specific preferences when it comes to food (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside the royal family’s strict food rule in palace

Speaking about his time working for King Charles III to Heart Bingo Online, McGrady explained that the family eats strictly according to the seasons. This means that ingredients must be fresh and locally available, rather than imported out of season.

He recalled: “The royal family eat by seasons. If I put strawberries on the menu in January, there would be a huge thick black marker through the menu book deleting those strawberries. How dare you even suggest strawberries in January – King Charles would have the same feedback on this too.”

In other words, even a small suggestion that breaks this rule would not go unnoticed.

However, there are some exceptions, particularly when the royals are staying at their private estates.

A glimpse inside the palace (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Life at Balmoral and Sandringham

At Balmoral Castle, the royal family benefits from an abundance of homegrown produce. Because of this, fresh berries such as strawberries, raspberries, and currants can appear frequently on the menu when they are in season.

McGrady explained that these ingredients were often served daily during the summer months, thanks to the estate’s gardens. Similarly, at Sandringham during the winter, meals reflect the countryside setting, with hearty dishes like venison taking centre stage.

As the seasons change, so does the menu. Spring brings lighter dishes, including lamb and fresh fish, while Easter menus at Windsor Castle reflect the shift toward new seasonal produce.

King Charles’ personal tastes

Alongside these seasonal rules, King Charles also has his own personal preferences that shape what is served. Notably, he is not a big fan of chocolate, which might come as a surprise to many.

Because of this, rich chocolate desserts are rarely included on royal menus. Instead, the king prefers simpler, more traditional options.

McGrady revealed: “In place of big chocolate puddings, the king is a huge fan of cheese,” often served with honey or fresh accompaniments.

In addition, Charles is known for his love of organic produce and has long championed sustainable farming, which further influences the way meals are prepared across royal residences.

The one sweet exception

Despite his general dislike of chocolate, there is one dessert that reportedly won the King over. Known as Crathie Crunch, the dish became a favourite during stays at Balmoral.

Describing it, McGrady said: “Layers of chocolate biscuit and fluffy mint, whipped cream and chocolate mints on the top.”

The dessert, which is similar to a mint chocolate cheesecake without the cheese, was first introduced after the recipe was discovered at a local fair.

Ultimately, while the royal menu may be governed by strict rules, it is clear that there is still room for the occasional treat.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals the heartbreaking moment he knew royal life wasn’t for him

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