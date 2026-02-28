‘Rules’ Princess Anne had her children follow on palace balcony

Princess Anne reportedly had two very firm rules for her children whenever they stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony, and they were not up for debate.

Anne, 75, is a mum to Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mark Phillips following their divorce in 1992.

And while royal balcony appearances might look effortless to those watching at home, behind the scenes the Princess Royal was making sure her two behaved impeccably.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Anne seen on the palace balcony with her children in 2000 (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Princess Anne’s rules for children on Buckingham Palace balcony

Over the decades, the famous balcony at Buckingham Palace has been the backdrop for some of the monarchy’s most memorable moments, from grand weddings to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday celebrations.

Princess Anne, along with Zara and Peter, has often been among those greeting the crowds. But according to Peter, there was no room for silliness once they were in position.

Speaking in an ITV documentary marking his mother’s 70th birthday in 2020, Peter reflected on the clear instructions she would give before stepping outside.

“You then get a clip round the ear and say, ‘Right, behave yourself, you know, we’re going out on the balcony. Don’t pick your nose and you know, don’t yawn,'” he said.

It was a simple message, but a serious one. Balcony moments are watched around the world, and Anne clearly expected her children to respect the occasion.

Her steady hand was also seen in 1987, when she appeared to calm an excitable four-year-old Prince William during Trooping the Colour, the monarch’s official birthday parade.

Princess Anne has often been seen on the palace balcony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne still one of the hardest working royals

It is that same no-nonsense attitude that has long made Anne a favourite with royal watchers. She continues to be regarded as one of the most dedicated members of the family.

In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, she spoke candidly about her role in upholding royal traditions. Never one to chase reinvention for its own sake, Anne described herself as “the boring old fuddy-duddy at the back saying, ‘Don’t forget the basics'”.

She also offered a pointed observation about the younger generation.

“I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past, and it’s often true, isn’t it? You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh, you did that?’ Or ‘You went there?'” she said.

“Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it a new way.’ And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that.'”

The Princess Royal is often referred to one of the most hardworking royals (Credit: Sue Andrews)

Anne ‘did most days of work in 2025’

Her work ethic has also been reflected in the numbers. Last year, Anne was named the second hardest-working royal, with only her brother King Charles carrying out more engagements.

In 2025, the king undertook more than 500 engagements despite continuing cancer treatment. Anne completed 478 engagements across the year.

Royal reporter Patricia Treble told The Mirror: “Considering he spent the entire year undergoing regular cancer treatment, the king set the pace when it comes to royal duty for the House of Windsor.

Read more: ‘Rule’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle follow for sake of royal family ahead of overseas trips

“There’s a common belief that Anne is the hardest-working royal. I beg to differ. Though the Princess Royal did the most days of work (186) in 2025, it was her big brother who did the largest number of engagements.”

And if anyone is wondering whether she might be ready to slow down, Anne has already made her position clear. Retirement, she has said, “isn’t really an option”.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.