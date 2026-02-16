Awkward moment Six Nations Championship star tried to hug Princess Anne in mortifying TV close-up

All eyes were on the Six Nations Championship clash between England and Scotland on Saturday, as Princess Anne stepped forward to present the Calcutta Cup to Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu.

Yet while the afternoon ended in triumph for Scotland, one brief exchange between the captain and the Princess Royal quickly stole attention online. Cameras caught an awkward split second during the presentation, and fans have been replaying it ever since.

Did you notice it?

Princess Anne’s awkward Six Nations Championship

Scotland’s 31–20 victory over England at Murrayfield sent the team soaring to the top of the championship table, at least until France secured the overall title with their win against Wales on Sunday.

For Scotland, Saturday was a moment of pride. Princess Anne played her part in the celebrations as she handed over the historic Calcutta Cup to a delighted Sione Tuipulotu.

Princess Anne has been here there and everywhere lately (Credit: AL123 / SplashNews.com)

The team reclaimed the trophy for the seventh time in nine meetings, having lost out to England the previous year.

Fresh from attending the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, the Princess Royal joined the celebrations pitch-side. ITV’s live broadcast captured the moment she presented the famous silverware.

As Tuipulotu approached her, caught up in the emotion of the win, he moved in for what appeared to be a celebratory embrace. However, Princess Anne calmly placed a hand on his shoulder, said a few quiet words, and then passed him the trophy.

Sione Tuipulotu’s almost rule-break with Princess Anne

It did not take long for viewers to pick up on the exchange. Clips circulated widely on social media, with many noting the brief hesitation.

Traditionally, unless invited by the royal, physical contact is discouraged. Similar gestures in the past have drawn criticism from observers who view such moments as breaches of protocol.

Despite the slight awkwardness, Princess Anne appeared in high spirits. She smiled warmly as the team celebrated around her.

Tuipulotu, meanwhile, was focused firmly on the achievement. Speaking to BBC Sport afterwards, he said: “I’m extremely proud. To go through what we went through last week really hurt and we understood because we deserved it. Ultimately Italy were better than us. We really felt like our backs were against the wall and we showed up today. I felt guilty. Head coaching is a hard job because when it is going well you get all the positives but when it is not going well you get all of the criticism.

“We got behind our coach this week. I’m proud of the boys for getting behind our coach and delivering a performance.”

Anne was snapped watching the Rugby (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne was ecstatic

Elsewhere, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton shared his take on the exchange.

“Princess Anne is pretty down to earth. She was ecstatic to be there and was flashing a genuine smile. The captain is caught up in the dopamine and adrenaline rush in the situation. He goes in for the big hug and there’s a point when she doesn’t want it, but did find it funny.

“She was not offended by him. But by tapping him on the shoulder she signalled ‘That’s far enough.’ Anne has a great sense of humour and was amused and flattered in a way by the fact that he tried to go in for a proper bear hug.”

Meanwhile, another recent Six Nations appearance highlighted Anne’s modesty.

Princess Anne’s humble nature on display

On February 7, Anne attended Scotland’s match against Italy at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. When the stadium camera focused on her, a roar of cheers followed.

Initially, she appeared puzzled by the noise. Then, realising it was directed at her, she responded with a warm smile and exchanged a few words with the person beside her.

According to lip reader Jacqui Press, as reported by MailOnline, the moment reflected her humility.

Anne’s ‘humility’ centre stage

Anne appeared to say: “Oooh, wonderful to watch,” though it remains unclear who she was referring to.

She then added: “They were watching someone else…they should follow her.”

It seems the Princess Royal would have preferred the attention be directed elsewhere. Supporters quickly praised her reaction online, describing her as a “class act” and commending her “dignity and grace”.

Even amid the spectacle of international sport, Anne once again demonstrated the steady composure for which she is known.

