King Charles named ‘hardest-working royal’ of 2025 as he ‘beats’ Princess Anne

The hardest-working royal of 2025 has reportedly been revealed as King Charles, with his sister Princess Anne just behind.

The king has reportedly completed an impressive 532 official engagements, despite undergoing cancer treatment.

While the Princess Royal worked more days overall, she apparently carried out 478 engagements compared to her brother’s 532.

King Charles has taken the title of “hardest-working royal” with an impressive 532 engagements in 2025 (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles beats Princess Anne for title of ‘hardest-working royal’

Charles’ packed schedule included domestic visits across the UK and international trips to Italy, Canada, and Poland.

The king increased his workload in early 2025 after receiving encouraging news about his cancer treatment.

In a recent cancer update, he shared that his treatment will be scaled back in the New Year, crediting his progress to “early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders”.

There’s a common belief that Anne is the hardest-working royal. I beg to differ.

His determination didn’t go unnoticed. Royal reporter Patricia Treble, who compiled the engagement statistics from the Court Circular, highlighted the significance of his achievement.

“Considering he spent the entire year undergoing regular cancer treatment, the king set the pace when it comes to royal duty for the House of Windsor,” Treble told The Mirror.

She added: “There’s a common belief that Anne is the hardest-working royal. I beg to differ. Though the Princess Royal did the most days of work (186) in 2025, it was her big brother who did the largest number of engagements.”

This year represents a notable shift, as Princess Anne has long dominated the rankings for the most royal engagements. For years, she has been referred to as the “hardest-working royal”.

When asked in January whether retirement might be on the cards, Anne told the BBC it “isn’t really an option”.

After holding the title for four years running, Princess Anne was overtaken by her older brother (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family engagement statistics

The annual tally places Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, in third with 313 engagements, making him the only other royal to break the 300 mark.

His wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, followed in fourth place with 235 engagements.

Queen Camilla took fifth place with 228 duties, while the Duke of Gloucester completed 212 to claim sixth.

Prince William, heir to the throne, ranked seventh with 202 engagements, followed by the Duchess of Gloucester (113) and the Duke of Kent (77) to round out the top 10.

The Princess of Wales, who continued her gradual return to public life following her cancer treatment last year, completed 68 engagements in 2025, up from just 13 the previous year. Her 423% increase marks one of the most significant rebounds among the royals.

Now with Christmas on the horizon, it’s the perfect time for the royals to sit back and relax and enjoy some family time!

