Kate Middleton ‘moved’ by Jessie J’s performance at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton attended the Royal Variety Performance and seemed moved by singer Jessie J’s deeply personal performance.

The Princess of Wales attended the ceremony last month. It aired on ITV on Sunday night.

As Jessie delivered an emotional rendition of her new song I’ll Never Know Why, written in memory of her late friend and bodyguard who died by suicide, Kate was seen applauding from the Royal Box.

Her sweet comment was also spotted.

Kate was reportedly moved by Jessie J’s powerful performance at the Royal Variety Performance (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton’s reaction to Jessie J at Royal Variety Performance

As shown in the ITV broadcast of the event, the Princess of Wales then turned to another guest and seemingly said Jessie’s performance was “very moving”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the star-studded event at London’s Royal Albert Hall last month.

They opened the evening with the national anthem and took their seats for a three-hour showcase of music, theatre, and comedy, all in support of the Royal Variety Charity.

Kate, 43, stunned in a festive forest-green velvet gown by Safiyaa, paired with matching Manolo Blahnik heels and Cartier diamond jewellery.

The Princess of Wales seemingly called Jessie’s performance “moving” (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, William looked sharp in a classic suit. The November 19 event marked their first joint red carpet appearance in over two years.

The two appeared “completely in sync,” according to HELLO!’s royal reporter Alex Hurtado, who noted the couple’s warmth on the red carpet.

Jessie J’s performance stood out as one of the evening’s most emotional moments. Wearing a black hoodie and tracksuit, the 37-year-old singer stripped back the glamour to spotlight the reality of depression.

“They don’t want to get up, put on a fancy dress or wear makeup,” Jessie explained after the performance, as reported by The Sun. “They’re just wearing their comfies on the sofa.”

Earlier that night, the singer and the princess shared a heartfelt moment as they bonded over their cancer journey’s (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton and Jessie J’s embracing moment

Backstage, Jessie and the Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt moment.

Both women have faced recent cancer diagnoses and bonded over their experiences.

Kate, whose treatment ended earlier this year, embraced the singer.

Jessie later recalled the exchange in an interview on This Morning: “I just saw a mum that has also gone through cancer publicly, and I just wanted to give her a hug. It was as simple as that.”

“I didn’t see her as the Princess of Wales. I mean, obviously, I did, and I was respectful. [It was] mum to mum, human to human,” Jessie continued. “I just said to her, ‘It’s inspiring.'”

