‘True meaning’ behind Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card for 2025

A royal commentator has weighed in on the meaning behind Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales’ 2025 Christmas card.

The adorable photo features the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven. In the picture, Charlotte cuddles into her dad while Louis is sat between William’s legs. George is seen cuddled into his mum, Kate.

You can have a look at it here. Alongside the photo, a message read: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

Now, a royal expert has suggested there may be a hidden message behind the cute family snap.

The Wales family released their 2025 Christmas card earlier this week (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate’s Christmas card unpacked

Captured by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April of this year, the photo shows the family-of-five sitting on the grass in a field of daffodils. It appears to have been taken on a sunny day.

Perhaps not a very stereotypically ‘Christmassy’ image, but royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed this would have been a deliberate decision.

“A royal card is invariably a photograph of senders,” he told the Daily Mail. “If they looked kitted for harsh weather, it might be viewed as symbolic, especially if the royal family has had a tough year.”

He described the festive photo as “an important public relations statement”, adding that the royal family put a lot of thought into creating their Christmas cards, to ensure that they send a positive message.

To this end, the expert claimed that the Waleses’ springtime snap is actually a “perfect example of a Christmas card,” using “rural settings to convey charm and good tidings”.

“A daffodil covered backdrop in the countryside has the feel of healing and rebirth which is an integral part of the festive season,” he explained. “Especially when Catherine, who is promoting the merits of outdoor life to children, is in remission from cancer.”

Queen Camilla and King Charles have also shared their own Christmas card (Credit: Andrew Bartlett/Cover Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Christmas card

The expert’s observations can also be applied to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s 2025 Christmas card.

The king and queen likewise chose to stay away from seasonal stereotypes, opting for a photo of them both taken in April during their visit to Rome. In the background, we can see the stunning floral gardens of the Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador’s residence.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a family photo on Friday ahead of the holiday season.

The photo shows Harry, 41, Meghan, 44, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, stood on a bridge over a stream of water.

Harry is seen standing tall and looking down, as Archie has his arms wrapped around his dad’s waist. Meanwhile, Meghan is bent down to her daughter’s height as Lilibet holds onto her mum’s hands.

You can see it here.

Which photo is your favourite?

