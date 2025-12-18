Prince William and Princess Kate’s 2025 Christmas card unveiled as fans gush

Christmas is almost here which means Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, have released their 2025 festive card.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales unveiled their card featuring their adorable family. Each year, the couple share a sweet photo to mark Christmas and it usually features their three children.

For this year’s card, William and Kate beamed alongside their kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven. And, of course, it’s the sweetest photo!

William, Kate and their children have released their Christmas card for this year (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate release 2025 Christmas card

The photo, which you can see here, shows the family-of-five smiling for the camera.

It shows Prince William and Princess Kate sat in the middle with their three children cuddling into them.

William sweetly matches with his youngest son, Louis, as they both sport green knitted jumpers.

Meanwhile, George has his legs crossed while wearing blue jeans and a shirt with a gilet over the top. Charlotte also matched the green them, wearing a knitted jumper as she placed her head on dad William’s shoulder.

What a beautiful picture of you all.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts shared the image on Thursday, revealing the photo was taken by photographer Josh Shinner in April 2025.

The post read: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

Fans react to ‘beautiful’ photo of the Wales family

Of course, fans flooded the comment section with compliments for the family. One person said: “Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year! What a beautiful picture of you all.”

Another wrote: “Look at them. Gorgeous family.”

Someone else added: “So beautiful. Wish you all a Merry Christmas too!”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “A beautiful family.”

William and Charlotte’s close bond on display

Others were left gushing over Charlotte and William’s sweet bond shown in the picture. One person said: “She will always be his little girl.”

Another wrote: “Daddy’s girl until the end. Adorable.”

A third added: “Charlotte is definitely a daddy’s girl,” followed by a red heart emoji.

It’s been a big year for the Wales family as they recently moved from their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor to Forest Lodge, a short drive away.

The Wales family are getting in the festive spirit (Credit: Cover Images)

Wales family’s ‘special’ time in their new home this Christmas

Recently, one royal commentator said she believes this Christmas will be “special” for William, Kate and their kids in their new home.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has told the Mirror: “This will be a special year for the family in their new home, Forest Lodge. Putting up Christmas decorations is always exciting, but decorating a new house is doubly so.

“I’m sure they’ll also be putting up decorations at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, but I wonder whether they will spend a bit more time than usual in their Windsor home during the school holidays? It must still be fresh and new to them.

“I doubt whether William and Catherine will be able to resist the temptation to spoil them, just as all young parents enjoy spoiling their children, if they are fortunate enough to have the money.”

