Kate Middleton’s touching note for those who have lost their lives to cancer

Kate Middleton has written a touching note to people who have lost their lives to cancer during a royal visit recently.

The Princess of Wales visited the Ever After Garden in London. It’s a beautiful art installation in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Featuring over 30,000 illuminated white roses on display in Chelsea’s Duke of York Square, the seasonal campaign invites visitors to donate and dedicate a rose in memory of a loved one.

It’s open until the end of Tuesday, December 16.

Kate Middleton pays tribute to cancer victims

Following the loss of their friend, production designer Michael Howells, Royal Marsden Cancer Charity Trustee and designer Dame Anya Hindmarch and fashion writer Camilla Morton wanted to find a way to remember those we have lost.

They created the Ever After Garden. It first lit up Grosvenor Square in 2019.

In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer.

Sharing footage from her recent visit on her official social media channels, Kate said: “Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.”

She also added touchingly: “Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope.”

She then signed the message off: “C.”

Towards the end of the video clip, a small handwritten note can be seen in a flower bed. It reads: “In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer – C.”

Princess of Wales’ cancer journey

Kate and her husband Prince William became joint patrons of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust back in January.

The Prince of Wales has also been President of The Royal Marsden since 2007.

The cause is close to the couple’s hearts. Kate received her own cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital last year.

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales announced that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed form of cancer. Earlier this year, she updated fans with the wonderful news that she is now in remission. She has slowly returned to royal duties this year.

Speaking about being in remission, Kate said in January: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

“I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

