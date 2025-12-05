Jessie J reveals reason she hugged Kate Middleton at Royal Variety Performance after being ‘briefed not to’

Singer Jessie J has revealed why she hugged Kate Middleton during the Royal Variety Performance.

Last month, Jessie attended the Royal Variety Performance. During the event, she met with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On This Morning this week, Jessie reflected on her emotional interaction with the Princess of Wales. Their hug quickly made headlines, and now Jessie is sharing what moved her to cross the usual royal boundaries.

While attending the Royal Variety Performance, Jessie J was seen sharing a sweet embrace with Kate (Credit: Cover Images)

Jessie J opens up about hug with Kate Middleton

“I was briefed not to,” Jessie admitted. “But I just saw a mum that has also gone through cancer publicly, and I just wanted to give her a hug. It was as simple as that.”

Jessie revealed she asked permission first: “I said to her, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ and she received it.”

Despite knowing the formal expectations of a royal meet-and-greet, the singer said the emotional connection overrode everything else.

“I didn’t see her as the Princess of Wales. I mean, obviously, I did, and I was respectful. [It was] mum to mum, human to human,” Jessie added. “I just said to her, ‘It’s inspiring.'”

Both women have spoken publicly about their health battles, making the moment especially meaningful.

In March 2024, Kate revealed in a personal video message that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy following abdominal surgery in the January.

The princess said she wanted to take time to recover privately. She completed her treatment in September and shared that she was in remission earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Jessie announced in June 2025 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a mastectomy and was scheduled for a second surgery, which was later postponed.

She’s continued to be open about her recovery journey on social media and shared on This Morning that she’s feeling “good”.

“My blessings outweigh anything that’s happened,” Jessie said. “The beauty of all of this is that I’ve had quality time with my mom, I’m more present as a parent. I’m here.”

Both women have battled cancer (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess of Wales’ health update

The Princess of Wales’ appearance at the Royal Variety Performance marked her first red carpet engagement alongside Prince William in two years, as she continues a careful return to public life.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, December 3, Kate and William were back in action, greeting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kate looked regal in a blue Alexander McQueen coat and Burberry dress.

She later dazzled in a sequinned Jenny Packham gown and Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara at the evening’s state banquet.

