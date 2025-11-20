Princess Kate’s heartfelt embrace with Jessie J as they unite over shared cancer battles

Singer Jessie J shared an emotional hug with Kate Middleton at the Royal Variety Performance last night (Wednesday, November 19).

Jessie, who has battled cancer this year, was in attendance to perform her new song, I’ll Never Know Why. The Princess of Wales was also in attendance for the first time since 2023 following her own cancer battle.

Princess Kate’s emotional moment with Jessie J

Last night saw William and Kate hit the red carpet at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Amongst those in attendance was singer Jessie J.

Jessie, 37, was at the event to perform a new song, I’ll Never Know Why, inspired by the loss of a friend who took their own life.

Earlier this year, Jessie underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer back in June. The operation was successful, with the star receiving results saying that the cancer had not spread.

She announced she’d need further surgery in August, which she claimed was “nothing too serious” but “has to be done by the end of the year”.

Meeting Kate on the red carpet, Jessie opened up to her about her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, of course, was also diagnosed with cancer. The royal announced her diagnosis in March 2024. Earlier this year, she declared she’s in remission.

Jessie J and Princess Kate

Speaking to Kate, Jessie said, “I just had breast cancer. I just want to give you a hug. Cancer really puts life into perspective.”

The singer and the Princess of Wales then embraced, before speaking about the shock of receiving a diagnosis.

Speaking afterwards, Jessie said: “Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug.

“We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye.”

During her chat with William and Kate, Jessie also opened up about her song and the loss of her friend, Dave.

“It is such an important conversation. I just miss him, and I want to help others,” she explained.

Later, she also revealed that William asked if she’d like to team up to encourage open conversations about mental health and to combat the stigma.

“He would love to get me involved,” she said. “[Kate and William] are interested and know how important it is to share the message.”

William talks discussing Kate’s cancer diagnosis with their kids

Earlier this month, William revealed that he and Kate had communicated with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, about their mother’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking during his trip to Brazil, William said, “We choose to communicate a lot more with our children.

“Now that has its good things and its bad things. Sometimes, you feel you’re oversharing with the children, and you probably shouldn’t. But most of the time, hiding stuff from them doesn’t work.”

“And so, explaining how they feel, why that’s happening, giving them other viewpoints as to why they’re feeling like they are. It’s a balancing act. There’s no manual to being a parent,” he then added.

Last year was a difficult year for the Wales family, with both Kate and William’s father, King Charles, receiving cancer diagnoses.

