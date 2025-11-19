Bombshell claims accuse Sarah Ferguson of ‘indulging in affair’ in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s study ‘after he went to bed’

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s marriage was a turbulent one, to say the least.

Affair allegations were rife during their decade together, including claims that Fergie engaged in a fling in her then-husband’s study while he was in bed. Now, tongues are wagging again about their romance and the troubles it faced.

Andrew and Sarah married in 1986 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Ferguson’s ‘affair’ in Andrew’s study

In 1986, Sarah and Andrew tied the knot with an extravagant ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

However, their subsequent life as a married couple was rocky, with affair allegations rife.

They eventually divorced in 1996; however, they have been living together at the Royal Lodge for many years.

Now old claims back up new ones that Sarah was indulging in an affair right under Andrew’s nose.

The former Duchess of York was reportedly having an affair with the American financial advisor John Bryan during her marriage to Andrew.

In his memoir Fergie – Her Secret Life, from 1996, the ex-duchess’ former confidant Dr Allan Starkie claimed that Andrew was oblivious to his wife’s affair, despite them still sharing their marital bedroom at Sunninghill Park.

“When John Bryan came to stay at Sunninghill, he and Sarah would indulge in sex acts in Andrew’s study after the prince had gone to bed. She didn’t care. ‘Vulgar, vulgar, vulgar,’ stormed the Queen’s former private secretary, Lord Charteris,” the Daily Mail has claimed.

Sarah allegedly had an affair with John Bryan (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s dressing down from Princess Anne

According to Andrew Lownie in his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, when news of Sarah’s affair was made public, she received a dressing down from Princess Anne.

“There was not one voice raised against Anne. Andrew’s anger melted into sadness, and he buried himself in the special reports compiled for the Queen, which she did not hesitate to let him read,” he wrote.

A member of staff was also quoted as saying: “She acted in the strangest way. You would have thought she was the person wronged, as if she had every right to go on holiday with another man, kiss and cuddle him, and the only person who had behaved wrongly were the photographer and the editors of the newspapers who had published the pictures.”

Royal Insider has contacted Andrew and Sarah’s representatives, as well as Buckingham Palace.

Fergie and Andrew have lived together for years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sarah’s plan to find ‘new love’

Now, after being handed their eviction notice by the king, it’s been reported that Sarah and Andrew are heading their separate ways.

It’s also been claimed that Sarah is hoping to find a new “love” now that she’s moving out of her ex-husband’s home.

According to insiders who have spoken to Closer magazine, Fergie has been open with friends about finding a “proper gentleman” to help her enjoy life on her own terms.

However, daughter Beatrice is reportedly concerned that Sarah moving on would “crush” dad Andrew.

“Beatrice wants her mum to move on,” a source claimed. “But [she] also fears how Andrew would take it.”

The source continued, saying, “She knows her dad would be crushed. [She] fears the thought of being alone will be too much for him.

‘She just wants her parents to find their own peace. They’ve been separated for decades, and clinging to the past isn’t healthy,” they then added.

Fergie moved into the Royal Lodge in 2008, despite having officially divorced from Andrew 12 years prior. Though the couple lived in the same building, they resided in separate wings.

They have remained close since their split. However, it remains to be seen whether this bond will continue once they are evicted.

