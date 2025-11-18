Princess Beatrice’s ‘fears’ for dad Andrew as Sarah Ferguson ‘plans to find new love’

Princess Beatrice is said to have fears about her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as her mother, Sarah Ferguson, could be ready to find romance.

It seems like the former Duchess of York hasn’t given up on love.

But what does this mean for Andrew?

Princess Beatrice is said to be concerned.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson is said to be ready to explore the idea of moving on with a new partner, possibly even a “sugar daddy”, in the wake of her and Andrew’s forced departure from Royal Lodge.

According to insiders speaking to Closer magazine, Fergie has been open with friends and family about her hopes to find a “proper gentleman” to help her enjoy life on her own terms.

But for Beatrice, the idea of her parents going their separate ways is said to be causing unease.

“Beatrice wants her mum to move on,” a source said. “But [she] also fears how Andrew would take it.”

Despite being separated since 1996, Sarah and Andrew have lived under the same roof at Royal Lodge for the past 20 years, maintaining a close if unconventional relationship.

However, both recently lost their royal titles amid the fallout from Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein. In the aftermath, Sarah is reportedly eager to fully separate her identity and future from her disgraced ex-husband.

Beatrice is reportedly feeling conflicted about the idea of her mother moving on romantically (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Beatrice’s worries

The insider claims Beatrice worries her father’s emotional state is fragile, particularly after such public humiliation. The idea of Sarah finding a new partner could reportedly “break his heart.”

“She knows her dad would be crushed,” the source added. “[She] fears the thought of being alone will be too much for him.”

At the same time, Beatrice understands that her parents’ long-standing arrangement isn’t sustainable.

“She just wants her parents to find their own peace. They’ve been separated for decades, and clinging to the past isn’t healthy.”

Sarah is reportedly weighing up several paths forward, from TV deals and speaking engagements to writing a potential tell-all memoir. Her goal, sources say, is to secure financial independence and protect the future of her daughters.

Andrew and Sarah have been divorced for almost 30 years, but have continued to live together at Royal Lodge (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

Meanwhile, Andrew is expected to relocate to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk at the start of the new year.

Ferguson, however, is reportedly looking at properties of her own. She is reportedly aiming to live somewhere more private yet close to her daughters.

While Andrew is clinging to the idea of maintaining some connection to royal life, Sarah is ready to step away completely.

According to the insider, she has had her foot out of the door for quite a while.

This latest revelation comes as Andrew remains under public scrutiny. A leaked 2011 email recently surfaced, allegedly showing Andrew telling Jeffrey Epstein, “we’ll play some more soon”.

This directly contradicts his 2019 Newsnight claim that he cut ties with Epstein in 2010.

Last month, Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir also reignited controversy. In it, she repeated allegations that Epstein trafficked her and that she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times when she was 17.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations.

He has since stepped back from public life. Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson also faced backlash after a 2011 email resurfaced in which she called Epstein a “supreme friend,” leading to her being dropped by several charities.

Royal Insider has contacted the representatives of Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for comment.

