Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles reveals he was caught up in horrifying ‘dog attack’

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles has shared the terrifying moment his Jack Russell was attacked by a dog.

The 50-year-old food critic revealed that he recently had to fight a 10 stone mastiff off his beloved Maud, who weighs under a stone.

Queen Camilla’s son caught up in dog attack

The incident reportedly occurred while Tom and Maud were enjoying a walk in Kensington, west London, earlier this month.

The mastiff had his jaws locked deep into my tiny, less-than-one-stone terrier

The much bigger dog apparently caught sight of Maud and pulled itself free from its owner.

Tom Parker Bowles is Queen Camilla’s only son (Credit: Shutterstock)

“Within moments, the mastiff had his jaws locked deep into my tiny, less-than-one-stone terrier, who was shrieking with terror.” Tom recalled as per the Daily Mail. “Then came the most heartrending cry of pain. At this point, my memory goes rather hazy,” he heartbreakingly admitted.

But the queen’s son said that his instincts took over. He quickly found himself stepping in to protect his precious pooch.

“I knew Maud would be finished if the attacker could lift its head to shake her like a rag, or crush her like a furry Twiglet,” the dad-of-two wrote. “I launched myself on to the dog, desperately trying to undo his jaws, which were locked, vice-like, on her soft white belly.”

The attack apparently attracted a large crowd, with another passerby whacking the attacking dog with his walking stick.

Thankfully, after a 30 seconds that Tom claims felt like an hour, the mastiff released Maud.

Tom Parker Bowles demands action following dog attack

Unfortunately, the poor Jack Russell sustained injuries and apparently needed two operations following the attack.

Tom also said that while she is on the mend, Maud is not out of the woods yet, with a high possibility that she will require further surgery.

Despite this, he wanted to make it clear that he had no intention of pressing charges, nor did he want to see Maud’s attacker put down. He added that he is not a fan of banning certain dog breeds, believing it is the owner’s responsibility to control their pets.

“What I do want, though, is these big, powerful and often beautiful dogs to be muzzled when out in public,” the king’s stepson told the newspaper.

He said that the experience had made him worry about small children getting attacked by big dogs in the same way.

Tom also went to social media to detail the attack.

Tom’s statement on social media

His emotional explanation in full alongside a snap of Maud read: “Yesterday, on that most unseasonally warm and sunny of November days, I was walking my darling Jack Russell, Maud, down Kensington High Street on her lead.

“We saw a vast dog, ahead, possibly a Cane Corso, on a metal chain lead. And passed it very carefully, giving it a hell of a lot of room.

“But it spotted Maud, dragged the owner off his feet and brutally attacked her. It was 15 stone, at least. Maud is about 2 stone. I eventually managed to fight off the beast, rolling about on the pavement, and desperately trying to unlock its jaws from her tiny torso. It seemed like hours, but was probably no more than 30 seconds. Maud was very, very seriously injured, and has been undergoing very serious surgery. She’s still in the emergency vet, but she’s a fighter and everything is crossed. Her vital signs are stable, touch wood.

Tom Parker Bowles, the son of Queen Camilla, was recently caught up in a dog attack (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘The kindness of strangers is immense’

“Anyway, the point of this horrible story is to say that dangerous dogs like this should always be muzzled. Always. Although I’m a great believer in there being no bad dogs, rather bad owners. Secondly, and really importantly , I want to thank all the lovely people, of every creed and colour, who rushed to help.

“The old man who hit the dog with his stick as it continued to attack. The kind lady who whistled like a navvy to hail a cab to get me to the emergency vet. The cab drivers who ferried me across town. And The brilliant vet @villagevetlond Chiswick who saved her life. It may all seem a bit [bleep] at the moment.

“But there are so many good people out there. The kindness of strangers is immense. Don’t believe all the crap about London.”

He concluded: “It’s still the greatest city on earth and I’m so very proud to be a Londoner.”

The food writer later went on socials to update that Maud had been allowed home after two nights and that the “worst had passed”.

