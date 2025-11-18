Meghan Markle’s ex-husband ‘knew’ she would win over Prince Harry

A friend of Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, has shed light on how he reacted to Harry and Meghan’s romance.

Bethenny Frankel, a Real Housewife of New York City, claimed Meg’s film producer ex “knew” Meghan would win over Prince Harry and that they would end up wed.

This is how…

Who is Meghan Markle’s ex-husband?

Trevor Engelson is an American film producer and literary manager. He worked on the TV series Snowfall, as well as the 2010 film Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson.

Meghan Markle married her second husband, Prince Harry, in 2018 (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Meghan, 44, and Trevor, 48, first began dating in 2004. The pair worked together in 2010, as Meghan made a cameo appearance in Remember Me.

They then went on to tie the knot in September 2011 in a beach wedding in Jamaica.

Trevor appears to have got Meghan’s father’s approval, with Thomas Markle previously admitting in an interview: “I really liked Trevor. I don’t think he ever understood why she dumped him either.”

However, in August 2013 the couple separated and were granted a no-fault divorce the following year, with papers reportedly citing “irreconcilable differences”.

It is believed their relationship had been affected by the long distance and Meghan’s hectic schedule, as the then actress moved away to Toronto to film Suits.

The royal biography Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, even claims that Meghan had posted her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor in LA while in Canada.

Trevor also remarried the year after Meghan. He now shares two daughters and a son with his wife, Tracey Kurland.

‘Is this your ex?’

Bethenny Frankel also claims to have dated Trevor for a short while, around the same time rumours began circling about Harry and Meghan in 2016.

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband is film producer Trevor Engelson (Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images)

Appearing on on an episode of The Toast podcast, the TV personality told host Claudia Oshry about Trevor’s telling reaction to his ex wife’s new man.

Holy [bleep], your ex is going to be a princess!

“He said his ex was a woman from a show called Suits. I didn’t know what the show was. I didn’t know the woman,” Bethenny claimed.

“Months later I see pictures showing Harry’s dating someone and texted him: ‘Is this your ex?'” She went on.

She allegedly went on to ask Trevor: “Do you think she’s going to close [the deal]?” to which he replied, apparently with no doubt, “Oh, she’ll close.”

Bethenny also recalled messaging Trevor: “Holy [bleep], your ex is going to be a princess!” on the night before the royal wedding in 2018.

Meghan and Harry of course said “I do” in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. They now share two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Royal Insider has contacted Meghan Markle’s representatives for comment.

These days, Harry and Meghan are living a sun-soaked life in Montecito, California.

The couple have a sprawling mansion together and an array of business ventures.

Notably, Meghan has a growing luxury lifestyle empire, including a major deal with Netflix where she stars in her own entertaining show, With Love, Meghan.

