Meghan Markle ‘celebrates’ friend Kelly McKee Zajfen’s baby news

Meghan Markle has shown her support as her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, announced she’s expecting a baby boy.

The Duchess of Sussex and Kelly share a close friendship. Meghan has supported Kelly in recent years following the tragic loss of her son, George.

George died in July 2022, at the age of nine, of Covid and viral meningitis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly McKee Zajfen (@_heartmom_)

Kelly McKee Zajfen announces baby news

In a new post shared to her Instagram account, Kelly announced she’s set to welcome a baby boy next spring.

Alongside an emotional caption, Kelly shared a photo of herself cradling her growing bump. The photo was taken by her daughter, Lily.

The co-founder of Alliance of Moms wrote: “Sometimes… just sometimes… when you let light in through the broken pieces of your heart, love grows.

“Baby boy coming this Spring.”

Kelly added: “The path here wasn’t easy, and yet love kept showing up in the smallest signs, the quietest moments, the light that refused to fade.

“This little soul is already so loved, a reminder that joy and grief can exist together… and that hope has a way of finding us again.”

Meghan Markle’s close friend Kelly has announced she’s pregnant (Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Meghan ‘celebrates’ Kelly’s baby announcement

Meghan, who has two children with her husband Prince Harry, showed her support and delight by ‘liking’ Kelly’s Instagram post.

The duchess also recently supported her friend Jamie Kern Lima in the same way, following the news that she’s expecting her third baby.

The path here wasn’t easy, and yet love kept showing up in the smallest signs.

Meghan has been a strong support for Kelly during their friendship, especially after the loss of George.

In October, Meghan and Prince Harry attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles. The event took place in support of the Alliance for Children’s Rights, an organisation dedicated to providing legal aid, safe housing, education, and family support for vulnerable children and youth.

It was held at the Los Angeles Tennis Club, and in honour of George and his love of tennis.

The Duchess of Sussex has supported Kelly over the years (Credit: Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Following the event, Kelly took her Instagram to gush over Harry and Meghan’s support.

She wrote: “The George Zajfen Tennis Tournament was nothing short of extraordinary. Our incredible community showed up with so much love, heart, and spirit… all in honour of our beautiful boy.”

Kelly added: “Meg & H, you continue to amaze me with your commitment to community and your fierce loyalty and love in friendship.

“I’m always in awe of your ability to show up for others, for this cause, and for our family. Thank you for holding Georgie in your hearts and helping us carry his light forward.”

In a recent Instagram post, Kelly also revealed that Meghan attended her wedding 15 years ago. She said she cherishes their friendship, and described the duchess as the “most amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human”.

Read more: Meghan Markle shares video of Prince Harry in Afghanistan in Veterans Day message

Leave your congratulations for Kelly on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.