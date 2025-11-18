King Charles left ‘withered’ and ‘withdrawn’ amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘nightmare’

King Charles’ recent appearance amid the ongoing Andrew Moutbatten-Windsor saga has been very concerning.

It seems Andrew Moutbatten-Windsor’s behaviour and the scrutiny that surrounds him has had a major impact on his older brother.

Even visibly so.

King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest

Last month, the monarch issued a statement officially stripping his younger brother of his remaining royal titles.

He also evicted Andrew from his Windsor home, although the former prince is yet to show any signs of moving.

This was a result of years of scrutiny over Andrew’s association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has also been accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, allegations he has always vehemently denied.

And it appears it’s all now starting to take its toll on the king.

King Charles ‘withdrawn’ following ‘Andrew nightmare’

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich expressed her concern for King Charles.

“During Remembrance Sunday…King Charles was particularly emotional, shedding a tear while standing in silence,” she noted. “He was withered and withdrawn, with one able to observe the toll the Andrew nightmare had taken on him.”

King Charles stripped Andrew of his remaining royal titles last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Many royal fans also seemed to clock the change in the monarch, who appeared to fight back tears during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

Hilary also claimed that Andrew’s apparent reluctance to negotiate his housing terms was further complicating relations with the rest of his royal family.

Despite the king serving his eviction notice last month, Andrew was reportedly spotted on the Windsor estate yesterday (November 17).

He is expected to eventually move into a private property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. His future accommodation will reportedly be funded solely by the king.

It was recently reported that Andrew’s move may take months, perhaps not happening until at least the New Year. This is to prevent any awkward run-ins between Andrew and the rest of the royal family during their Christmas festivities at Sandringham.

King Charles was spotted looking emotional during Remembrance weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew to be ‘barred’ from royal events

To this end, the expert made a prediction about Andrew’s future in the royal family.

“Charles is purportedly ‘fed up’ with Andrew and, to the greatest extent possible, will be barring Andrew from any royal events,” she suggested. “While Andrew, of course, will always remain his brother, now that he’s a private citizen, the king is likely to further publicly distance himself.”

Evidently, it has been a challenging past few weeks for the monarch. As Christmas looms, royal observers are waiting to see how the royals will spend the festivities and which family members will be at the forefront.

Royal Insider has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

