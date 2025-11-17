Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seen at Windsor for the first time since Royal Lodge ‘eviction’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been spotted for the first time, since losing his titles and his home at Royal Lodge.

The former prince was spotted at Windsor today – despite his recent eviction notice from King Charles.

Andrew evicted from Royal Lodge

Last month, Buckingham Palace released a bombshell statement that read: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his remaining royal titles last month (Credit: Cover Images)

It continued: “His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

The statement finished up, poignantly: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The announcement followed years of scrutiny over Andrew’s association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has also been accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, allegations he has always vehemently denied.

However, it appears the former prince still has yet to vacate his Windsor property. According to reports, he was today seen riding a royal horse in the castle grounds.

Andrew spotted in Windsor

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew was spotted on the Windsor estate this morning (November 17), for the first time in over six weeks. He was reportedly photographed astride a horse, chatting away to an unknown female companion.

It is the first time he has been seen in public since early October, however he has reportedly received visits from family, including his eldest daughter Princess Beatrice.

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park, since 2004. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has co-habited with him there since 2008, despite their divorce in 1996.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will soon move out of Royal Lodge (Credit: Cover Images)

It was previously suggested that the former Duke and Duchess of York were attempting to negotiate Adelaide Cottage and Frogmore Cottage, the former Windsor homes of Prince William and Prince Harry respectively, as part of their exit deal.

However, Andrew is now expected to move into a private property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. His future accommodation will reportedly be funded solely by the king. Meanwhile, Sarah will also vacate Royal Lodge. She is understood to be making her own, separate, living arrangements.

The latest amid the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

It was recently reported that Andrew’s move may take months, perhaps not happening until at least the New Year. This is to prevent any awkward run-ins between Andrew and the rest of the royal family during their Christmas festivities at Sandringham.

It comes as the former Duke of York’s daughter’s are said to have shared an emotional public meeting.

There, Beatrice was reportedly seen comforting her younger sister.

Read More: Kate Middleton affirms royal family’s need to ‘let go’ amid ‘fresh start’ in new home

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Let us know what you think. We want to hear your thoughts!