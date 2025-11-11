Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s name could ‘undergo another change’

There could reportedly be another change made to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s name, in accordance to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s wishes.

In a formal 1960 declaration by Queen Elizabeth II, she confirmed the royal family’s surname as Mountbatten-Windsor.

After Andrew’s loss of his prince title and other royal titles and honours recently, the palace announced his name as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. However, the hyphen wasn’t included.

Now, according to reports, that could change.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may have a hyphen added to his name, in accordance with a declaration signed by the late queen (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may have subtle name change in line with Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘wish’

Days before Andrew’s birth in 1960, Queen Elizabeth II issued a formal notice through the Privy Council stating that her descendants who were not princes or princesses would bear the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to The London Gazette, the UK’s official public record, at the time, the document read: “While I and My children shall continue to be styled and known as the House and Family of Windsor, My descendants other than descendants enjoying the style, title or attribute of royal highness and the titular dignity of Prince or Princess and female descendants who marry and their descendants shall bear the name of Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Queen Elizabeth II once signed a declaration stating that all her descendants without royal titles should go by Mountbatten-Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew name ‘change’

According to The Times, “Andrew Mountbatten Windsor” was the version of the name agreed upon with him personally and the version he preferred. But that may now be under review.

Mountbatten-Windsor, hyphenated, could become the standard for all future references. The shift would not restore titles or alter Andrew’s royal standing. However, it would bring his name in line with the rest of his family.

The reconsideration of Andrew’s name styling comes amid continued public scrutiny.

The former prince had his royal titles stripped amid scrutiny regarding his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Allegations against Andrew

In recent weeks, a leaked 2011 email allegedly showed Andrew telling Epstein, “we’ll play some more soon”. However, in his 2019 Newsnight interview, Andrew claimed he had cut ties with the financier in December 2010.

Meanwhile, the royal’s accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir published last month following her tragic death in April. Ms Giuffre accused Andrew of sexual assault.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew on three occasions at 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew vehemently denied all allegations. He has also insisted he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her. He reached a 2022 out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre in her US civil lawsuit against him, without admitting liability.

