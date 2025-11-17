Kate Middleton affirms royal family’s need to ‘let go’ amid ‘fresh start’ in new home

Kate Middleton has signalled a “fresh start” for her family as they move into her new home at Forest Lodge.

As part of her “Mother Nature” series, the Princess of Wales has reflected on a season of “letting go” for her and her loved ones.

Princess Kate’s message

Titled “Autumn”, the latest entry also comes at a pivotal time for the royal family.

“With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us there’s beauty to be found in change, impermanence and in letting go. These are the natural cycles of life,” Kate says in her tranquil voiceover.

In a tranquil new video, Kate Middleton addressed themes of ‘change’ and ‘letting go’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton releases reflective new video

The video was filmed by longtime collaborator Will Warr. It features footage of forest landscapes interspersed with clips of Kate cooking outdoors with British chef Gill Meller and a group of young children.

As amber leaves fall gently to the forest floor, Kate’s narration also embraces themes of release and reflection.

“As the days grow shorter and the shadows grow longer, the energy of summer withdraws into autumn. This is the season for reflection and refinement,” she begins.

“Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter. Just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed.”

But her closing words are among the most poignant.

“Whilst the blossoms fall and the colours fade, the roots grow deeper, stronger. Let love be the root that holds us, the light that guides us, with hope through change. Endure.”

The Princess’s caption reads, “Autumn – a season of reflection, growth, and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter’s rest.” It was also signed simply with a “C” for Catherine.

Kate Middleton’s new home

The release of Kate’s message also follows a significant change in her own life. She, Prince William, and their three children have officially moved out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge, their new family home in Windsor.

Described by insiders as their “forever home,” Forest Lodge also marks a major turning point for the Waleses.

The family reportedly plans to remain there even after William ascends to the throne.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently relocated to Forest Lodge, which will reportedly be their ‘forever home’ (Credit: Cover Images)

A time of change for the royal family

While the Wales family settles into their new life at Forest Lodge, the wider royal family is seeing more dramatic shifts.

King Charles has also reportedly ordered Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to vacate Royal Lodge, the grand estate he’s lived in for decades, as part of a broader effort to distance the institution from controversy.

Andrew has faced renewed scrutiny over his alleged ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. After new evidence was recently released implicating him further, the royal family released a statement confirming the former Duke would be stripped of all royal titles and honours.

Andrew is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The latest on Princess Kate

Although not referenced directly in Kate’s video, the timing of her remarks on letting go of what no longer serves us, and finding strength in renewal, seems to echo the transformations quietly unfolding behind palace walls.

The autumn video also marks another milestone: Kate’s ongoing return to public life after receiving cancer treatment in 2024. Her last “Mother Nature” entry, filmed in summer, also touched on healing and resilience.

“Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary,” Kate said in the first instalment of the series, which was launched during Mental Health Awareness Week in May. “The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us, and to help us heal and grow is boundless.”

This season of transition also marks a potential change in the roles of Princess Kate and Prince William.

As King Charles turned 77 last week, speculation swirled over the monarch’s future and predictions stated how the king may look to fall back and let The Waleses take the lead.

Read more: Everything Mike and Zara Tindall have said about moving to Australia

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Let us know what you think. We want to hear your thoughts!