Kate Middleton relinquishes key role to Queen Camilla at Remembrance Sunday Service

Princess Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla attended the National Remembrance Sunday Service 2025, today, alongside the king and Prince of Wales.

The two women looked proudly over the Cenotaph during the two minutes of silence. Their attendance together marked a switch in roles for the duo.

The two royals were moved by the service (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton ‘gives up role’ to Queen Camilla at Remembrance Sunday 2025

The two women sported elegant, all black outfits and striking hats to mark the occasion.

Expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman told The Mirror that Camilla exclaimed the word “wow” as she took in the emotional scenes below.

Today saw 10,000 armed forces veterans taking part in the Royal British Legion’s march-past through Whitehall.

The poignant service takes part each year and sees royal family members, faith leaders and senior politicians take part in a wreath-laying service to remember those who died in conflict.

The National Remembrance Sunday Service of 2025 marks 80 years since the end of the World War Two.

The service leads many that will take place across the UK, including Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

Royals attend Remembrance Sunday Service

King Charles, Prince Edward and Prince William took centre stage during the two minutes of silence where they stood before the Cenotaph.

Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester watched on from the balcony.

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate looked over their family proudly, as their husband’s laid wreaths at the Cenotaph.

The duo were also seen sharing smiles with each other. Although, they were seen with visibly emotional expressions at other moments.

Evidently, the two women cut solemn figures as they attended the service in Whitehall this morning.

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate were also seen smiling together (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Queen Camilla resumes rightful role

Last year, Queen Camilla was unable to attend due to battling a seasonal chest infection.

Consequently, that meant that Princess Kate was the highest-ranking royal on the balcony in 2024.

Because of this, Camilla return switches up the roles again.

Queen Camilla’s attendance this year means Kate relinquishes the spot of highest-ranking royal on the balcony, as Camilla resumed her rightful role this morning.

Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie also looked on at her husband, Prince Edward, who laid a wreath.

Unsurprisingly, she looked visibly emotional and was seen wiping her eye.

Princess Kate Middleton’s stunning appearance on Remembrance Sunday

Princess Kate Middleton looked radiant today as she observed Remembrance Sunday 2025.

She could be seen wearing a black coat dress with boxy shoulders. It boasted a formal, high neckline and an elegant fitted bodice.

Most notably, the princess wore a sophisticated, lace ruffled scarf at her throat.

She complemented the look with her brunette locks styled to cascade in curls down her back.

Her outfit was beautifully accessorised with a distinctive, asymmetrical hat.

Kate stunned in her formal attire (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Kate’s tribute to Princess Diana

Kate also wore pearl drop earrings, a family heirloom which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Remembrance Sunday is marked on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, November 11.

This date is significant as it is the date World War One ended in 1918.

