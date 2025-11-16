Everything Mike and Zara Tindall have said about moving to Australia

Mike and Zara Tindall have often gushed over Australia following their numerous visits.

Last year, the couple spent Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham before embarking on a trip down under in January.

Mike, 47, and Zara, King Charles’ niece and Princess Anne’s daughter, have often addressed whether they’d ever move to Australia.

Mike even flew to Australia in 2022 to appear on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, which returns for a new series on November 16.

Mike and Zara Tindall in Australia

In early January, the couple flew down under for an event. They attended a string of events including the Magic Millions Barrier Draw and the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping event.

Magic Millions is an Australian Thoroughbred racehorse auction house. It hosts a string of events throughout the year.

Zara, 44, is patron of Magic Millions Racing Women. She and Mike attend the events each year.

Former rugby star Mike and Zara have a deep connection to Australia, having met at a Sydney bar following Mike’s participation in the 2003 rugby World Cup.

And the couple have often expressed their love for the country’s lifestyle and have addressed whether they’d ever move overseas.

Mike and Zara have friends in Australia

In 2023, Mike and Zara flew to Australia for Magic Millions events.

At the time, Mike gushed over the country saying it was “lovely to have a break from the bleak January in the UK”. He also said they love coming back to Australia to “see all our friends”.

After being unable to visit Oz during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zara added: “It really is like a family and it’s been hard not being here for two years.”

After their trip, Mike was asked about a move to Australia and admitted he would “never say never”.

Mike Tindall admitted ‘never say never’ to Australia move

Speaking to HELLO! in February 2023, Mike said: “It’s not on the cards, people try to say we almost did but we never almost did. It’s never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything.

“We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle, I think it’s brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we’re not sure.”

Everyone keeps telling us we’re moving there but we’re not.

Months later in 2024, Mike said Sydney has a special place in his and Zara’s hearts. He told HELLO!: “We try to get back to have lunch at the place where we met whenever we can. We love Sydney and have loads of friends there, so it’s been an important city in our lives.”

However, in the same interview, Mike seemed to be more certain on a move to Australia.

He added to the publication: “Everyone keeps telling us we’re moving there but we’re not. It’s so far away, especially when you have a big family.”

Mike appeared on the 2022 edition of I’m A Celebrity. He finished in fourth place. This year’s series will begin on Sunday, November 16.

The I’m A Celeb line-up includes the likes of Alex Scott, Martin Kemp, Aitch and Kelly Brook.

