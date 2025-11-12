Everything we know before I’m A Celebrity’s start date – from rule change to rumours of latecomers

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back – and this year’s series is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic yet with the start date just around the corner.

With just days to go until the jungle gates open, 10 brave new celebrities are preparing to swap luxury for creepy crawlies, campfires and chaos.

This year brings plenty of surprises too – from a major new rule change to not one but two late arrivals ready to shake things up. Meanwhile, hosts Ant and Dec are polishing their best jokes ahead of the show’s return.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 series of I’m A Celebrity – including start date, who’s heading Down Under and every past winner so far.

I’m A Celebrity returns this month (Credit: BBC)

When is the I’m A Celebrity 2025 start date?

The start date for the 2025 series of I’m A Celebrity is on Sunday, November 16 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

In the announcement video from November 1, Ant and Dec can both be seen wearing matching Christmas jumpers that featured patterns of spiders, bugs and gold stars.

Arriving at a Christmas dinner, Ant and Dec deliver bush tucker-themed food for the guests waiting. As the clip continues, rats, roaches and tarantulas continue to crawl all over the house.

However, instead of being frightened of their surroundings, they appear in good spirits, laughing through the chaos.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year… and it’s about to get even better with the news that the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity…’ is just weeks away!” Ant McPartlin said in a press release.

Declan Donnelly added: “Yes, it’s time to Ant and Dec(k) the halls and clear your diaries, because we’re coming back to your screens on 16th November!”

“As everybody knows, nothing says Christmas like a host of hungry celebrities in the Aussie jungle covered in bugs,” Ant continued before Dec concluded: “It’s the gift that keeps on giving. You’re welcome!”

Fans are excited over the news (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity line-up

We also now know the official line-up, and those Martin Kemp rumours were correct after all!

ITV has finally lifted the lid on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up – and it’s packed with big names and plenty of personality.

Among the famous faces heading into the jungle are 80s pop legend Martin Kemp, comedy icon Ruby Wax and model Kelly Brook. Jack Osbourne will also be taking part. He revealed he wants to make his late father Ozzy, who sadly passed away in July, “proud” with his stint on the show.

They’ll be joined by Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley, former EastEnders star Shona McGarty, Lioness Alex Scott, rapper Aitch and social media sensation Angry Ginge. Rounding out the cast is comedian Eddie Kadi, ready to bring the laughs to camp.

But of course, it wouldn’t be I’m A Celebrity without a few late arrivals. While ITV hasn’t officially confirmed this year’s surprise campmates, rumours are swirling that Irish broadcaster Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating favourite Tom Read Wilson are waiting in the wings.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Vogue’s husband Spencer Matthews looked noticeably uneasy when quizzed about it on Good Morning Britain this week. After an awkward laugh, he told hosts: “You know more than me, you’re ITV…”

ITV confirms rule change ahead of I’m A Celebrity start date

ITV has confirmed a major rule shake-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity – and it’s one that host Ant McPartlin will be especially pleased about.

Producers have introduced the new ‘two in a row and then you go’ rule for Bushtucker Trials, meaning celebrities can now only be voted to take part twice consecutively before the vote automatically switches to someone else.

The change follows last year’s marathon run of challenges for Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, who was picked by viewers seven nights in a row.

Even Ant lost patience, grumbling on the spin-off show Unpacked: “It’s not all about Dean. You just get to a point where you go, ‘Who’s still voting for Dean?’ I don’t get it.”

Who has won I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here before?

The list of I’m A Celebrity winners in order since the show began:

Tony Blackburn – 2002

Phil Tufnell – 2003

Kerry Katona – February 2004

Joe Pasquale – December 2004

Carol Thatcher – 2005

Matt Willis – 2006

Christopher Biggins – 2007

Joe Swash – 2008

Gino D’Acampo – 2009

Stacey Solomon – 2010

Dougie Poynter – 2011

Charlie Brooks – 2012

Kian Egan – 2013

Carl Fogarty – 2014

Vicky Pattison – 2015

Scarlett Moffatt – 2016

Georgia Toffolo – 2017

Harry Redknapp – 2018

Jacqueline Jossa – 2019

Giovanna Fletcher – 2020

Danny Miller – 2021

Jill Scott – 2022

Sam Thompson – 2023

Danny Jones – 2024

