ITV chiefs confirm major change to I’m A Celebrity and Bushtucker Trial voting rule

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here bosses have overhauled a rule for this year’s Bushtucker Trials in a major change.

From 2025 onwards, campmates can only take part in two consecutive trials before producers force them to sit one out.

The show’s team introduced the change to stop viewers from voting the same celebrity into every single challenge.

Last year, fans repeatedly voted for Radio 1’s Dean McCullough to face seven trials in a row. He quit two halfway through, yelling: “I’m a celebrity get me out of here!” before being rescued.

In previous years, Gillian McKeith, Katie Price, Nigel Farage and Helen Flanagan all endured similar treatment from the public.

However, ITV has now confirmed to Entertainment Daily’s sister site, TVGuide, that the rules have changed for I’m A Celebrity 2025.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 will see ‘two in a row’ rule change

An ITV spokesperson says it will mean the Bushtucker Trials, which are carried out to win food for camp, will be shared out more evenly.

“Show bosses are keen to give all campmates the opportunity to shine in Bushtucker Trials this year and are bringing in a new rule that after a celebrity has been voted for two trials in a row, they cannot be voted for one on the next day,” the spokesperson said.

Dean McCullough ended up doing seven Bushtucker Trials in a row last year (Credit: ITV)

The spokesperson explained the change means those responsible for winning food for the camp is shared among the celebs. And it won’t fall onto one person.

They added: “More campmates will have an opportunity to step up and play their part with viewers getting a chance to get to know them more, it’s their chance to shine.”

Host Ant McPartlin will be particularly thrilled. Last year, he moaned: “It’s not all about Dean. You just get to a point where you go, ‘Who’s still voting for Dean?’ I don’t get it.”

Who are the campmates this year?

I’m A Celebrity 2025 starts this Sunday, November 16, 2025. The campmates heading into the jungle were confirmed earlier this week and it is a great line-up.

Stars taking part include US comedy queen Ruby Wax, 80s pop star Martin Kemp and former model Kelly Brook. Jack Osbourne has also signed to the show, four months after the death of his rock star dad Ozzy.

Ten celebrities have been announced for this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Former Lioness Alex Scott is among the line-up, as is ex-EastEnders actress Shona McGarty and Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley. They are joined by comedian Eddie Kadi, social media star Angry Ginge and rapper Aitch.

Ant and Dec will of course host the show. I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off, Unpacked, will once again be presented by Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers.

We can’t wait for it to get going!

