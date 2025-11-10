I’m A Celebrity 2025 kicks off this Sunday (November 16) and already, the star-studded line-up have been arriving in Australia.

Last week, a list of celebrities who have signed up was leaked to the press. And so far, some of those names have already hopped on a plane for a trip Down Under.

So, who has already been spotted arriving at the airport? And what have they had to say for themselves? Keep reading to find out…

Kelly Brook appeared at the airport first (Credit: Splashnews.com)

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up: Kelly Brook

Loose Women star Kelly Brook became the first star to jet out to Oz on Saturday (November 8).

Kelly was captured at London’s Heathrow Airport, checking in for the day-long flight to Australia in a brown tracksuit and comfy sandals.

21 hours later, she opted for an outfit change in a multicoloured figure-hugging dress.

The TV and radio presenter was asked what she was going to miss most about the UK, to which she said her dog Teddy and husband, Jeremy Parisi. She also joked to the Daily Star that she was in Australia to visit her “auntie Sheila”, who she hadn’t seen “for a long time”.

Lisa Riley appeared at the airport next (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Riley

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley was then captured arriving in Australia while pushing her luggage through the airport.

As she was asked about her trip, Lisa, who plays Mandy Dingle in the soap, said: “We did Dingles Down Under many years ago, so it’s only fair we do Dingles Down Under again, I feel.”

As she prepares to take part in the show, Lisa added: “Us Northerners are made of tough skin”.

She told the Daily Mail: “I have worked on a farm for many years on Emmerdale, so you know it’s part of the job being Mandy Dingle, I suppose. I am just here to have fun and have a real good laugh.”

Shona joked she got on the wrong flight (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shona McGarty

Former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty was then captured landing in Oz.

When questioned about what brought her to the country, she joked to the Daily Star: “I got on the wrong flight! I thought it said Austria!”

The 34-year-old actress appeared in a bright pink shirt while donning black shorts and a New York Yankees cap.

Aitch is the latest star seen at the airport (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Aitch

Rapper Aitch became the next star to be captured at the airport in Australia wearing a black Adidas tracksuit.

The Baby hitmaker, whose real name s Harrison Armstrong, told the Daily Mail: “I was gonna say that I’ll miss the rain in the UK but it’s raining here so nothing’s changed much.”

“I’ve been to Australia plenty of times. I love it over here. I don’t mind snakes, snake on toast,” he continued.

While on the other side of the world, Aitch revealed he is going to miss his little sister, Gracie.

He also issued a message to his fans. “I want to shout them all out and say that I’ll be back home soon and if I’m not then someone needs to have a word,” he said.

Angry Ginge is the latest star to arrive at the airport (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Angry Ginge

Just a few hours later, social media star Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, was also spotted arriving.

While speaking to the Mirror, he admitted he was excited to Australia, explaining it was his first visit.

The 23-year-old joked he received a last-minute phone call from Kelly Brook, asking if he would like to join her while she visited her “auntie Sheila”.

He continued to reference other celebs who had been at the airport, pretending that Aitch had asked him to join him on tour, and if he wanted to film Dingles Down Under with Lisa Riley.

While away from home, Ginge said he was going to miss his mum and Manchester United the most.

He admitted he “vouched to never come to Australia” due to all the creepy crawlies.

I’m A Celebrity will air on ITV1 and ITVX from November 16.

