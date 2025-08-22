Lisa Riley is being lined up as this year’s first I’m A Celebrity… campmate, according to reports.

The Emmerdale star is said to be close to signing on the dotted line after being involved in “advanced talks” for the 2025 series.

Lisa, 49, previously admitted she would consider entering the jungle to mark a milestone “like her 50th”.

And with her big birthday looming, ITV bosses are apparently keen to snare her…

Lisa Riley in ‘advanced talks’ for I’m A Celebrity

A TV insider alleged to The Sun: “Lisa is the perfect celebrity for the show because not only is she from a soap watched by millions, she’s one of its biggest characters and it’s an ITV show to boot.

“She also has a naughty, mischievous sense of humour which is guaranteed to get a big response from her other celebrity campmates during their time in the jungle.”

Lisa is best known for playing Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap Emmerdale. She originally took on the role from 1995 to 2001, before reprising it in 2019.

Lisa previously took part in the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing. She was partnered with Robin Windsor and they finished in fifth place.

In 2023, Lisa admitted that she has been repeatedly approached for I’m A Celebrity… by ITV. She told the Daily Star: “They ask me every year. They dangle that big carrot every year. I’ve always said no, but the older I get…”

Lisa added: “In my head I always feel like I’m 19, I’m never going to change who I am. But maybe if there was a milestone like my 50th. Then maybe.”

Lisa will turn 50 in July 2026.

Danny Jones won the series back in 2024. However, his win was quickly overshadowed after he snogged his jungle campmate Maura Higgins at the BRITs.

I’m A Celebrity… fans thrilled

The majority of the show’s fans were thrilled at the news Lisa is on the cusp of signing up. “I think Lisa Riley will be great in the jungle,” said one. “No I love her so I’m buzzing if this is true,” said another. “Lisa Riley being rumoured for I’m A Celeb is truly for me like, that’s our queen !!!! She’d be so good – I need this so bad!” said another.

However, others branded the news “abysmal”. “Lisa Riley? In the jungle? Desperate times,” said one critic. Another added: “It’s [bleep]ing ridiculous isn’t it. Who the [bleep] wants to see Lisa Riley in the jungle.”

A third commented: “Bit of luck, they will keep her there.”

Who else is tipped for the jungle?

There have been whispers about England footballer Jack Grealish and Jools Oliver, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, also in the running for a spot.

Last week, betting agent Betway claimed odds are on for Coronation Street actor Adam Hussain to turn up in the jungle. The actor quit Corrie earlier this year, meaning his diary could be clear for three weeks Down Under.

ITV won’t confirm the official line-up until just before the series kicks off. Usually, the first idea we get of exactly who will be in camp is when we see photos of the stars arriving in Australia.

I’m A Celebrity All Stars coming soon…

The I’m A Celebrity… crew have got a busy few months ahead. They will shortly be filming another All Stars spin-off series, known as I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

It features a line-up of previous campmates, with them all vying for the chance of being crown the I’m A Celebrity Legend. The pre-recorded series will be filmed in September at Kruger National Park in South Africa and air in 2026.

Celebrities who have reportedly signed up include Harry Redknapp, Gemma Collins, Seann Walsh, Adam Thomas, Ashley Roberts, David Haye and Jimmy Bullard.

