All the moments Danny Jones and Maura Higgins let their ‘insane chemistry’ slip in the I’m A Celeb jungle

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins are currently embroiled in a scandal after allegedly sharing a kiss at the BRIT Awards.

However, the ‘kiss’ hasn’t come as a surprise to some I’m A Celebrity fans, who spotted the duo’s apparent “insane chemistry” during their time in the jungle together.

Danny and Maura reportedly kissed at the BRITs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins ‘kiss’

Over the weekend, Danny, 38, and Maura, 34, were allegedly spotted sharing a brief kiss at a BRITs afterparty.

The duo – who starred on I’m A Celebrity 2024 together – were seen having a conversation in the foyer of the party venue at what was reportedly 3am.

In a video obtained by The Sun, McFly star Danny can allegedly then be seen leaning in and pecking Maura on the lips.

The McFly star has been married for 10 years and shares a son with wife Georgia.

“Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time. They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss,” a source alleged to the publication.

“Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle. They were talking for ages,” they then added.

However, after the alleged kiss, Maura and Danny left separately.

“They were seen leaving the venue as part of a larger group, including Danny’s bandmate Tom. Maura then headed home alone in a taxi,” a source alleged to the MailOnline.

Danny’s wife has yet break her silence over the kiss. In her latest podcast episode, she failed to mention her husband at all. She has now cancelled her work commitments for the weekend, though.

Fans think Danny and Maura fancied each other in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

All the signs of Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ chemistry

However, to some, the alleged kiss doesn’t come as a surprise.

Taking to social media, fans cited some of the moments where Maura looked at Danny in the jungle as signs that the Love Island star had the “hots” for the singer.

I was so sure noticed a little something between Danny and Maura in the jungle.

“I’m not even joking I was so sure noticed a little something between Danny and Maura in the jungle… I mean could deffo tell she had the hots for him the way she looked at him,” one fan claimed on social media.

Maura and Danny had ‘insane’ chemistry (Credit: ITV)

“Remembering the way Danny Jones and Maura Higgins had insane chemistry and the way they were looking at each during #ImACeleb, I’m surprised it’s taken this long (presuming this is the first time at least). It’s Danny’s wife I feel sorry for right now,” another alleged.

“Anyone with eyes could see he was into her on I’m A Celeb lol disappointed but not in the slightest bit surprised,” a third said.

“I seem to be the only one that saw this coming from their flirtatious behaviour in the jungle,” another then wrote.

“To be fair, I remember the moment Maura fell in love with Danny Jones when he was singing in the jungle haha, the signs were always there,” a fifth added.

Fans reckon they spotted Maura ‘falling’ for Danny in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Maura ‘falls in love’ with Danny

However, it isn’t just fans saying the duo fancied each other in hindsight.

Back in November, when it was on, I’m A Celeb fans were adamant that Maura fancied Danny. They claimed that this was especially clear during the night Danny won his guitar and played it in camp.

Fans were quick to pick up on Maura’s reaction at the time.

“Maura was in love in this moment,” one fan said.

“I don’t think Danny is doing it on purpose but Maura definitely likes him 100%,” another said.

“Maura’s in love with Danny just saying,” a third wrote.

Maura’s telling comment?

Another ‘sign’ noticed by fans came in the form of Maura’s comment on Danny’s Instagram post following his jungle win.

The McFly singer shared a video of himself being crowned King of the Jungle on I’m A Celeb.

“Still can’t quite believe it. What an unbelievably special time, with special people. Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart to those who watched, voted, messaged & supported me. This is a journey I won’t ever forget. Big love,” he captioned the post.

Maura was among the stars who commented on the post. The Irish star commented with a love heart emoji and crown emoji.

