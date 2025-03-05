Danny Jones’ wife Georgia shared her fears about his reputation three months before Maura Higgins ‘kiss’

The wife of Danny Jones, Georgia, shared her fears about his reputation just months before his alleged kiss with Maura Higgins.

The McFly star is embroiled in scandal at the moment after being spotted allegedly kissing Maura at a BRITS afterparty over the weekend.

Danny and Maura reportedly shared a kiss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ ‘kiss’

On Saturday night (March 2), Danny and Maura were allegedly spotted sharing a kiss at an afterparty at the BRITs.

In a video obtained by The Sun, the I’m A Celebrity co-stars were seen standing in the foyer of the afterparty.

As they chatted, Danny could reportedly be seen leaning in and pecking his co-star on the lips.

“Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time. They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss,” a source alleged.

“Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle. They were talking for ages,” they then added.

Georgia spoke about dating Danny on a podcast (Credit: Mum’s the Word / YouTube)

Danny Jones’ wife shared fears over his reputation

It’s now emerged that just three months ago, Danny’s wife Georgia, expressed fears for her husband’s reputation during the early days of their relationship.

Speaking on Joel Dommett’s podcast, Never Have I Ever, back in November, Georgia admitted she hadn’t liked Danny at first.

She revealed that when Danny had asked her out, he’d told her he had “two other dates lined up”.

“He was a bit of a [bleep], and I didn’t really like him,” she said.

However, she eventually ended up going on a date with him.

Georgia and Danny have been married for more than a decade (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Georgia on dating Danny

She also then revealed that Danny repeatedly asked her out on a date for a year before she agreed.

“I do like to drop that into conversation every now and again. He wanted me for a year. I said no. I was totally chilled when we went on the date. I didn’t really want to. My mum went: ‘Oh darling, what have you got to lose? Go on, go and enjoy yourself’,'” she then said.

She then added that she thought Danny would be a stereotypical musician.

“I said he’s probably going to be a bit of a top shagger, isn’t he?” Additionally, she then added: “I just assumed. I treated him mean, kept him keen – without realising.”

Georgia’s comments about their sex-less marriage after welcoming son Cooper have also resurfaced this week. She also broke her silence following the alleged incident during a podcast chat with Kelsey Parker this week.

