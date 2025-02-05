During today’s edition of Loose Men (Wednesday, February 5), McFly star Danny Jones opened up about his relationship with alcohol.

The star, alongside Craig Doyle, Pete Wicks and Jordan Banjo, were panelists on the popular Loose Women spin-off this afternoon.

Danny spoke about drinking during the hour on the Loose Men panel today (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones talks relationship with alcohol on Loose Men

Today saw Loose Men, the popular Loose Women spin-off, air its first episode of the year.

In the episode, the panelists discussed their relationships with their mothers, their experiences with alcohol and tackled topics such as commitment.

It was during a segment talking about their relationships with alcohol that Danny, 38, confessed that his drinking became a “habit” at one point during his life.

I didn’t like the person I became when I drank.

Opening up, he said: “I have very happy memories of playing in pubs when I was younger and seeing the joy that drink and music can bring to everybody.

“It was only when I had friends close to me that had an issue with it and then I was under trauma myself – say, if I had something like an anxiety or not quite not quite balanced mentally, I didn’t like the person I became when I drank,” he then continued.

Beer became a ‘safety’ net for Danny (Credit: ITV)

‘It became a habit’

I’m A Celebrity champ Danny then continued.

“Also I’d have like, five Coronas before I went on stage, just to get me through something that I didn’t feel quite mentally ready for,” he said.

“So, [that beer] became a safety and it became a habit: ‘If I don’t have that, then I might not do a good gig.’ So, yeah you are around it all the time. It’s just, I didn’t like the person I’d become,” he then continued.

“I think you’ve got to be careful of the condition that you’re in when you’re drinking, I think that it really enhances your emotions,” he then added.

Viewers enjoyed today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Fans go wild over Loose Men

It seems as though fans of Loose Women want to see the male-led spin-off more often. In fact, many said they preferred it to the main show!

“#LooseMen is so much better than #LooseWomen Loose Men should be on at least once a week!! Petition,” one fan tweeted today.

“Much prefer this #LooseMen to #LooseWomen I think,” another said. “I enjoy this much more than #LooseWomen,” a third wrote.

“This is so much better for men than Loose Women. I do think in 2025 you should have two shows Loose Men and Loose Women. Loose Men should be on at least once a week,” another said.

Read more: Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan reveals her rarely-seen brother declared ‘and then there were six’ as family made their way to Linda’s funeral

Today’s Loose Men is available to stream on ITVX. Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you make of Danny’s confession? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.