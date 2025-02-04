Coleen Nolan reveals her rarely-seen brother declared ‘and then there were six’ as family made their way to Linda’s funeral

Coleen Nolan has shared the heartbreaking comment her rarely-seen brother made during the funeral of sister Linda.

Singer Linda died “peacefully” aged 65 on January 15 after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year. At the weekend, Coleen joined her family members as Linda was laid to rest in a moving funeral service.

And on Tuesday (February 4) Coleen returned back to work on Loose Women – where she candidly opened up about the loss of Linda.

Linda died last month (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan returns to TV after the death of Linda

On Tuesday (February 4) Coleen made her return to Loose Women for the first time since Linda’s death in January.

Talking about her decision to go back to work, Coleen admitted she was torn on what to do – but remembered how Linda “would never want anyone to give up”.

Coleen shared: “I thought do I go back? Is it too soon? But you have to go on. Linda had this for 20 years. Linda would never want anyone to give up. It wasn’t what got her in the end.

“She was a massive force in our family and it feels like such a whole. And because I was the baby. Now the age gap is quite far.”

Coleen is the youngest of the Nolan clan. The family consists of sons: Tommy, 75 and Brian, 69, and daughters Anne, 74, Denise, 72, Maureen, 70, Linda, Bernie – who died in 2013 aged 52 and Coleen, 59.

The TV star candidly opened up (Credit: ITV)

Linda reveals brother’s heartbreaking comment

On Loose Women, Coleen then went on to share the heartbreaking comment that her brother said in the funeral car.

“The six of us were in the car and my brother just went ‘and then there was six’ and then I looked at them and just thought ‘I can’t do this anymore’ but you have to,” she revealed.

Coleen went on: “It’s never easy for anyone going through it. But she was a force. We love her and we are going to miss her.

“But I needed to come back. I am glad to be back. I missed my other sisters [her Loose women panelists].”

Coleen revealed her brother’s comment, seen here at Bernie’s funeral in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda Nolan death

Linda’s funeral took place on Saturday (February 1) at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool.

A large crowd of family, friends and fans all gathered outside to pay their respects – including Coleen.

Coleen arrived alongside her siblings Denise, Maureen, and Anne. Wearing all black, they each accessorised with a pink breast cancer ribbon pinned onto their coats.

Linda was carried into the service inside a bright sparkly pink coffin decorated with pretty flowers by a number of men, including Coleen’s sons Shane and Jake.

