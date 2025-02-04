Coleen Nolan hails sister Linda’s courage as she shares star’s final moments before her death

Coleen Nolan returned to the Loose Women panel today (February 4) and gave a heartbreaking update on her sister Linda’s final moments.

Linda Nolan died at the age of 65 on January 15, after a 20-year battle with cancer. But in the end it wasn’t cancer that was responsible for her death.

Her sisters shared their heart-wrenching tribute to Linda in the hours after her death was announced. But now, days after her funeral, Coleen has opened up on Linda’s final moments.

Coleen Nolan gives update on Linda’s final moments (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan reveals Linda final moments

Speaking to her fellow Loose Women panellists, Coleen praised her sister for how hard she fought cancer over the years, despite “hating it”.

Coleen said: “Linda battled it for 20 years. She hated it. She hated losing her hair. It happened four times throughout the battle.”

But despite this, Linda never gave up. And that was proven even in the moments just before her death.

Coleen explained: “The day before she died, she was up and eating soup. We were having a laugh with her and then she just took a turn.”

But that all changed later on, and things quickly took a heartbreaking turn. But Linda was still holding on as long as she could.

“She couldn’t talk to us. But she was still breathing. We were told at 2.30pm that she didn’t have long and she would be gone soon in that evening. They said: ‘She’ll go soon.'”

Coleen added: “But she continued to breathe until 10.30pm the following night. She wouldn’t go, I was like: ‘She’s not ready, she wants an encore.’ But yeah she fought it till the end.”

The heartbreaking update comes as Linda’s sister Maureen revealed it wasn’t cancer that took her in the end, but instead the double pneumonia she had contracted over Christmas.

Coleen also admitted she worried if it was “too soon” for her to come back to work, but she knew she “had to go on”.

Linda ‘fought’ right to the end (Credit: ITV)

Coleen thanks fans for funeral support

Speaking about the grief their family is experiencing, the Loose Women host added: “She was a massive force in our family. And it feels like such a hole.”

On February 1, Linda’s funeral took place at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool, where she and her late husband, Brian Hudson, got married in 1981.

She was carried in her pink sparkly “showbiz” coffin, which Coleen explained she had actually picked months before her death. Coleen thanked fans for showing up and paying their respects on the day.

She said: “It was a beautiful day. She would have loved it. The weather was beautiful and most importantly so was the turn out from the public.”

