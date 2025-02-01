Inside the funeral of Linda Nolan – celebrity guests, family readings, sparkly pink coffin, and venue where she married late husband

The funeral of singer and TV personality Linda Nolan took place today (February 1) following her sad death.

Following a long battle with breast cancer, Linda died “peacefully” aged 65 on January 15 after contracting double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year.

Linda’s funeral took place in Blackpool (Credit: YouTube)

Linda Nolan funeral service

The chart-topping star was laid to rest at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool, where she and her late husband, Brian Hudson, tied the knot in 1981. Brian died in 2007.

Linda was carried into the service inside a bright sparkly pink coffin decorated with pretty flowers by a number of men, including Coleen Nolan’s sons Shane and Jake. Hundreds of guests on the street were captured clapping as she entered the ceremony.

Linda’s coffin was carried in by Coleen’s sons (Credit: Funeral live stream)

Those in attendance entered the church with James Galway’s song Danny Boy playing. Psalm 23, The Lord Is My Shepherd, was the chosen reading.

Linda’s eldest sister Denise delivered a eulogy and Linda’s great nephew Vinny Palmer then read out an emotional poem.

A second poem, titled When Tomorrow Starts Without Me, followed by her granddaughter Lucy Houliston before Linda’s casket entered the church as Faith Hill’s heartfelt There You’ll Be played in the background.

Linda’s coffin was sparkly pink (Credit: Funeral live stream)

Before the committal, The Nolans’ song God Knows played before the opening prayer and reading.

Donny Osmond’s The Twelfth of Never then followed before guests walked out of the service to Frank Sinatra’s Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone.

Linda’s family asked for any donations to be made to Trinity The Hospice in the Fylde in memory of her.

Coleen’s ex-husband Shane Ritchie was one of the first to attend the ceremony (Credit: YouTube)

Which celebrity guests attended?

Many star-studded names turned up to the ceremony, including EastEnders star Shane Ritchie, who was previously married to Linda’s sister Coleen.

Coleen arrived alongside her siblings Denise, Maureen, and Anne. Wearing all black, they each accessorised with a pink breast cancer ribbon pinned onto their coats.

Anne Nolan at Linda’s funeral (Credit: Funeral live stream)

As she greeted guests waiting outside, Denise was captured holding a pink sippy cup.

Denise walking into Linda’s funeral (Credit: Funeral live stream)

Paul Elliott, one half of the Chucklebrothers, arrived at the church in a black suit. He and Linda previously performed in pantomimes together and at charity functions.

Comedian Tommy Cannon also showed up all suited as well as singer Lisa Maffia in a black dress, heels, and coat.

Maureen and Coleen hopped out of the car together (Credit: Funeral live stream)

Pregnant TOWIE star Charlotte Dawson arrived at the church in a black dress, heels, and shades. Corrie actor Jodie Pregner was also captured walking into the ceremony wearing large sunglasses.

Pregnant Charlotte attended Linda’s funeral ceremony (Credit: X)

Following the service, Linda’s family moved to the Carleton Crematorium in Blackpool where she will be committed.

