All the tragic celebrity deaths so far in 2025 and the heartbreaking causes

The celebrity world has said goodbye to many famous faces in 2025 already, with too many sad deaths happening – and, tragically, we are not even one month in.

Here, ED! remembers the stars and celebs we’ve loved and lost so far this year.

Jocelyn was 84 when she died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity deaths: Jocelyn Wildenstein

Jocelyn Wildenstein, also known as Catwoman, died on New Year’s Eve.

The star was known for her surgery and also her likeness to a real cat. She was 84 at the time of her death. Her partner Lloyd Klein, 57, claimed to People that Jocelyn’s battle with phlebitis – an inflammation that causes a blood clot to form in a vein – played a role in her death.

The comedian died this week (Credit: ITV)

Tony Slattery

Comedian Tony Slattery died from a heart attack, aged 65, on January 14.

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star suffered a heart attack on Sunday night before being taken to hospital. He then died on Tuesday, as shared by his partner.

The Vivienne, also known as James, sadly passed away aged 32 (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity deaths: The Vivienne

The Vivienne – real name James Lee Williams – died on January 5. The Drag Race UK winner and Dancing On Ice star was 32 at the time of their death.

Police have also ruled out any “suspicious circumstances”.

The Hollyoaks actor – who was also a reality star – died aged 46 (Credit: ITV)

Paul Danan

Hollyoaks star Paul Danan’s death was announced on January 16. He was 46. The actor played Sol Patrick on the soap.

While Paul’s cause of death is unknown, in the past he’d been open about the many health issues he battled. Police also confirmed that his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Diane played the iconic role of Nana McQueen (Credit: Channel 4 / Youtube)

Diane Langton

The death of Diane Langton was shared on January 15.

Diane, who was best known for her roles on Hollyoaks as Nana McQueen and also Only Fools And Horses, was 77 years old.

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Lovely Linda Nolan died aged 65 (Credit: ITV / GMB)

Celebrity deaths: Linda Nolan

Singer and TV star Linda Nolan sadly passed away on January 15 aged 65.

A statement said that she died surrounded by her loved ones after a 20-year cancer battle.

