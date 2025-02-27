Hollywood actor Gene Hackman has been found dead alongside his wife and their dog at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Oscar-winner Gene was 95 years old. His wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, was 64.

The couple were found dead inside their home. Their pet dog was also found dead inside the house. New details have emerged of a concerned neighbour who called police prior to the pair being found.

Actor Gene Hackman has died at the age of 95 (Credit: Cover Images)

Gene Hackman and wife found dead

Police have issued a statement following the deaths.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed just after midnight that the couple had died.

He said there was no immediate indication of foul play. He did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple might have died.

They had been married since 1991 and, in recent years, led a reclusive life.

In a statement, the sheriff said there was “no immediate indication of foul play”.

The Hollywood legend had a career that spanned more than six decades. He won a number of gongs including an Oscar for Best Actor in 1972 for his role in The French Connection. He also won an Academy Award for his role in Unforgiven.

Gene retired from acting in 2004 (YouTube/MGM)

Neighbour contacted police

A concerned neighbour contacted the police and asked cops to conduct a welfare check, the sheriff’s office reportedly told NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque.

Officers are also applying for a search warrant, to look inside the home of the star following their deaths.

Sheriff Mendoza said, giving an update on the case: “All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant.”

Police statement in full

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza shared: “On February 26, 2025 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95 and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64 and a dog were found deceased.

“Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.”

Speaking to The Sun, he added: “All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant.”

Speaking to GB News, he also said: “I want to assure the community and neighbourhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone.”

Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found inside their New Mexico home (Credit: Dave Lewis/Shutterstock)

Tributes pour in

Shocked fans have started reacting to the news on social media.

One posted: “My thoughts to the family of Gene Hackman and his wife found dead with their dog at home . It’s a terrible tragedy.”

Another added: “Rest in Peace Gene Hackman.”

“Obviously Gene Hackman was old. I expected this at any time. But not in some weird way like this with his wife and dog,” said another fan.

“RIP Gene Hackman. An iconic actor who defined a generation,” said another.

“OMG. So shocked at the news about Gene Hackman and his wife, both found dead. Heartbreaking,” said another.

