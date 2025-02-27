Hollywood legend Gene Hackman looks frail and unrecognisable in final photo before his death

Legendary actor Gene Hackman has passed away at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and a career spanning more than four decades.

The two-time Oscar winner was found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, and their dog in their $3.8 million home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on February 26, 2025.

Authorities have confirmed that there were no signs of foul play, however, a preliminary death investigation is underway.

“All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Gene Hackman looks ‘frail’ in final appearance

The last public sighting of Hackman was in March 2024.

The actor was photographed dining out with Betsy Arakawa in Santa Fe. The couple dined at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, where Hackman was spotted using a cane and also leaning on his wife’s arm for support.

The Sun reported that the star looked “frail”.

Gene donned a plaid shirt, cargo trousers. a grey vest and a cap. He hunched over as he walked alongside his younger wife.

Earlier that same day, Gene was seen at a Speedway store, where he picked up a cup of coffee and an apple pie.

The outing came shortly after his 94th birthday. It was a rare glimpse of the reclusive actor who had spent his final years away from the public eye.

Gene Hackman retired from acting in 2004. In a 2009 interview, he spoke about his fears of aging and death.

“I have the normal fear of passing away.” The star admitted. “You know, I guess we all think about that, especially when you get to be a certain age. I try to take care of myself.”

He also revealed his biggest concern was ensuring that his wife and family were taken care of after he was gone.

“I want to make sure that my wife and my family are taken care of. Other than that, I don’t have a lot of fears.”

Gene Hackman admitted he wasn’t there for his children when his career got in the way (Oscars/YouTube)

Gene Hackman

In the early 2000s, Hackman underwent heart surgery. He required a balloon catheter to open a narrowed artery. He later admitted that his heart issues were worsened by the stress of Hollywood.

Speaking about his health concerns in 2009, he told Empire Magazine: “The straw that broke the camel’s back was actually a stress test that I took in New York. The doctor advised me that my heart wasn’t in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress.”

His discomfort with aging was also apparent in his reflections on watching himself on screen.

“It really costs me a lot emotionally to watch myself on-screen,” he admitted. “I think of myself and feel like I’m quite young. Then I look at this old man with baggy chins, tired eyes, and a receding hairline.”

Following the news of his death, Hollywood stars, directors, and fans have shared tributes to Hackman’s remarkable legacy.

