Going For Gold host Henry Kelly dies aged 78 as family share heartbreaking statement and tributes pour in

Going For Gold quizmaster Henry Kelly has died at the age of 78, his family has announced.

In a statement, they revealed that he had died peacefully’ on Tuesday (February 25) “after a period of ill health”.

Henry was a much-loved Irish radio and television broadcaster, actor and journalist. He became a household name presenting shows such as Going For Gold and Game For A Laugh.

Henry Kelly became a household name on Going For Gold (Credit: YouTube)

In a statement, his devastated family said: “Henry will be sorely missed by his friends and family, including his partner Karolyn Shindler, their son Alexander, Henry’s daughter Siobhan and her mother Marjorie.”

The statement added that he had “died peacefully after a period of ill health”.

The presenter’s family said he ‘died peacefully’ on Tuesday (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Fans of the presenter shared their tributes on social media.

One said: “Just seen Henry Kelly died. Rest in peace.”

Another commented: “Oh no, Henry Kelly has died. Away to join Jeremy Beadle in that Game For A Laugh in the sky.”

“Sad news that Henry Kelly has died. I have fond memories of Going For Gold and Henry was the perfect host. Thoughts are with his family and friends,” said another.

“RIP Henry Kelly, always seemed a nice chap,” another also said.

“Rest in peace, Henry Kelly. Looks like someone is checking the trivia answers in the sky now,” said another sadly.

RIP Henry Kelly

You’ll be Sorly Missed ♥ . pic.twitter.com/ZXDP5btPgK — Darren Carley (@DarrenJCarley76) February 26, 2025

Another said sadly: “I’m surprised that Henry Kelly was only 78. He just seems to have always been there. A TV legend.”

