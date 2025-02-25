Kim Kardashian’s ‘heart breaks’ as she admits her ‘soul’ has been ‘crushed’ by grief after death of friend

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence over the heartbreaking death of “glam family” member Jesus Guerrero.

Jesus was a well-known celebrity hairstylist. And, after working with reality stars since 2019, he had become a huge part of their family. In particular, he was Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner’s hair stylist and close friend for years.

This week, the 34 year old’s sister, Gris, confirmed the tragic news, sharing that Jesus died “suddenly” and “unexpectedly”.

Kim Kardashian speaks out after death of friend

Now, days after his death, Kim has broken her silence, announcing how heartbroken she is about the news. And she shared how he was a huge part of their “glam family”.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kim penned a lengthy tribute to Jesus, reminiscing on how they were more than just colleagues.

She said: “Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation and celebrate our lives together.”

She acknowledged their “great respect” for the “art” of hair and beauty has allowed her family to meet “some of the kindest souls and made some of the bestest friends”.

The reality star turned her attention to those who were closest to Jesus, offering her outpouring love and support.

Kim continued: “When one of our glam family members passes away, all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie. And for everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did.”

The mum of four explained she was “praying” for his family and for the extended community that feel the “deep loss”.

In another story Kim shared an image of herself and Jesus from behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot.

Jesus was Kylie’s hair-stylist and friend

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, reshared Kim’s message on her own Instagram Story, and added her own words admitting she “couldn’t find the words”.

She said: “This is exactly how we all feel. We become a family with our glam teams. And we share so much of our lives with them. We are also intertwined and in love with one another. This is such an incredibly deep loss.”

Fans of the Kardashians will know just how close the family are with their stylists, as they frequently feature on their reality TV series.

In the weeks leading up to Jesus’ death, his friendship with Kylie was going strong as she had posted a photo of the pair together. And last month they were together for Paris Fashion Week.

It was also reported by E! News that after a donation page was set up to help his family with funeral costs, Kylie plans to cover all of the costs herself.

