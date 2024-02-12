Inside Kim Kardashian’s turbulent love life – from 72-day marriage to new toyboy lover rumours

It’s fair to say Kim Kardashian has had a rather rocky love life…

The mogul shot to fame in the 2000s along with the rest of her famous family thanks to their slew of reality shows. And straight away, she amassed a loyal legion of fans.

But Kim has not just given fans worldwide an insight into her life – but her relationships too. From her 72-day marriage to her fling with Mariah Carey’s ex, the TV star’s romances have been nothing short of a whirlwind over the years…

So who was Kim’s first husband? And who is she said to be dating now? Keep scrolling to find out…

Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas

Kim was just 19 when she married her first husband music producer Damon Thomas. The pair were together from 2000 to 2003.

The reality star has rarely spoken out about their relationship, but she did reveal she was “on ecstasy” when she married Damon, during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While on the Today show, she once said: “You think you know so much about love when you’re really young and you look back later and probably realise it is not what you thought it was.”

Kim dated Ray J back in the day (Credit: Splash)

Ray J

Kim dated rapper Ray J on and off – starting in 2002. The pair apparently met when she was working for his older sister, singer Brandy.

They ended things in 2006 but the following year the pair made headlines when their leaked sex tape was released. The tape was leaked by Vivid Entertainment and Kim attempted to sue, but ultimately settled for $5 million.

The pair dated for a brief time (Credit: Splash)

Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon

Kim and Nick, who was married to Mariah Carey, dated from 2006 to 2007. And apparently they ended things because of the sex tape with Ray J. Nick, who shares two children with Mariah, said on The Howard Stern Show: “This was my issue.

“We talked about this tape…And she told me there was no tape… She’s actually one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. But the fact that she lied and told me that there was no tape?”

The couple had a rather short marriage (Credit: Splash)

Kris Humphries

Kim had a very public whirlwind romance with basketball player Kris Humphries. The pair started dating in late 2010 and things got serious pretty quickly.

They got engaged in May 2011, and tied the knot in August 2011. But just after 72 days, Kim and Humphries called it quits. The two cited irreconcilable differences as the key reason.

At the time, there were claims that their relationship was fake and put together for an episode of her reality show. But mum Kris Jenner later described their marriage as “brutal but 100 per cent real”.

Kanye and Kim tied the knot in 2014 (Credit: Splash)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim and Kanye struck up a romance in 2012 and they married in 2014. They have four children together North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Despite being one of the showbiz world’s biggest couples, in 2021, it was revealed Kim and Kanye had ended things.

Four months after she filed for divorce, she told Andy Cohen: “I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

She dated the comedian for less than a year (Credit: Splash)

Pete Davidson

In October 2021, Kim hosting SNL and was reportedly wooed by comedian Pete Davidson. The pair were then seen enjoying several date nights later that year. And in March 2022 Kim and Pete went official. He even made an appearance on her reality show, The Kardashians in June.

In August 2022 though, the pair ended things after nine months of dating. Sources told Page Six that their work schedules played a part into their relationship ending.

Kim is said to be dating Odell (Credit: Splash)

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr

More recently, it’s been reported that Kim has struck up a romance with toyboy Odell Beckham Jr, 31, The pair are said to have been seeing each other in secret for the past few months.

A source MailOnline: “Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps. She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least not that her close friends know of.”

And on Saturday (February ) Kim and Odell were spotted together for the first time in Las Vegas at The Wynn.

ED! has contacted reps for Kim and Odell for comment.

