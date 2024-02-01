When famous brunettes go blonde: Maya Jama; Michelle Keegan; Karen Hauer

We’re obsessed with seeing celebrities’ dramatic hair transformations – especially when it’s brunette to blonde like many stars have done over the years from Michelle Keegan to Maya Jama.

Love Island host Maya recently shared a photo of herself with blonde hair to her Instagram Stories. It looks dramatically different to her usual brunette locks.

But which other celebs have gone to the light side and ditched the brunette over the years? Let’s take a look…

Maya is known for being a brunette beauty (Credit: ITV)

Maya Jama blonde hair

In the photo shared to her Instagram Stories, Maya, 29, is seen smiling at the camera while stood in a swimming pool. Her blonde hair is styled in a straight ‘do as she sports denim shorts and a white bikini top – oh, and a gorgeous summer glow!

Maya shared a photo of herself with blonde hair (Credit: Instagram Stories)

It’s unclear whether Maya has recently died her hair, but she did go blonde a few years ago.

In 2020, she debuted her blonde look. But it wasn’t long before her statement brown hair was back!

Michelle is a natural brunette (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan

Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan is another brunette who switched things up a few years ago and went blonde.

The former Coronation Street star, 36, showed off her blonde transformation in the summer of 2016.

Michelle sported blonde hair in 2016! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “Blonde hair, don’t care!”

She also sported the blonde look while filming for ITV drama series Tina and Bobby. But, in recent years, Michelle has returned to her brunette ways.

Katie’s hair looks have changed over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price

Over the years, Katie Price has had more than a handful of different looks and hair colours. She’s had black hair, brown as well as blonde. And she’s even been pink!

Katie has been blonde on many occasions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In her teen years, her hair was a brunette shade with highlights. However, as her Jordan days got underway, she sported a peroxide blonde look.

Since then, it’s almost impossible to keep up with Katie’s changing hair looks. But she’s certainly sported the blonde look many, many times!

Karen is a natural brunette (Credit Photo Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Karen Hauer

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Karen Hauer is another natural brunette who has dabbled in blonde hair. She’s been peroxide blonde on a few occasions.

Debuting the look back in 2020, Karen wrote on Instagram: “Fresh new day, fresh new colour.”

Her co-stars were stunned as Katya Jones commented: “Shut up!!!!”

Karen is also now back to her brunette roots, although she hasn’t completely ditched the blonde – having a few highlights running throughout.

Shona McGarty usually has dark hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shona McGarty shows off blonde hair

EastEnders actress Shona McGarty recently stunned her fans as she showed off a blonde look.

However, fans are wondering whether it’s just a wig as Shona showed off her new hair. She wrote on Instagram this week: “Maybe blondes do have more fun?”

One fan commented: “I hope this is a wig.”

Another wrote: “Omg this really suits you!!!”

Kim has had many looks over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV royalty Kim Kardashian has also gone to the light side on a few occasions. Back in 2015, she debuted platinum blonde hair and divided many of her fans.

At the time, she admitted: “I’ve always had this image of Madonna with platinum hair in my references folder on my computer and I’ve been waiting a long time to try the look.”

Kim sported blonde hair in 2015 and has gone back blonde a few times since (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On many occasions since, Kim has swapped and changed her hair going back and forth between brunette and blonde.

However, most recently, she’s been back in her brunette era – and we love it!

Selena has switched her look up before (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Selena Gomez

Another American star Selena Gomez went blonde a few years back. In 2021, she showed off her blonde hair to fans via her Rare Beauty Instagram account, writing: “New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now.”

Speaking to the MailOnline at the time, Selena’s hair colourist said: “We’ve been doing Selena’s colour for over a decade now. She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change.

“This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It’s an edgier look and perfect for summer.”

Sue was previously a brunette! (Credit: YouTube)

Sue Radford

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford recently underwent a blonde hair transformation after sporting brunette for many years.

When she and her big family found fame in 2012, Sue had a very dark brunette hair colour. However, in August 2023, she decided to switch things up and go blonde! At the time, she shared her new look on Insta.

But fans were shocked as one wrote: “THAT’S SUE???? Wooow!”

Another said: “Wow I love the colour. Looks so expensive and lush.”

But the main question is – do brunettes or blondes have more fun?!

