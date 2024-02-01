Claudia Winkleman explains that fringe as old pictures before it existed go viral

Claudia Winkleman and her fringe always seem to be a topic of conversation on the internet – but what does she look like without it?

Well, The Traitors host has had a fringe for many, many years. But there once was a time she didn’t!

Claudia, 52, has previously explained why she sports a fringe and has done since her early 20s.

TV star Claudia’s fringe has been iconic over the years (Credit: ITV)

Claudia Winkleman fringe

There’s no denying that Claudia’s whole look is iconic and her thick fringe is part of it. Claudia previously explained that she got a fringe cut in when she was in her 20s.

But before then, she didn’t have one and images of the Strictly Come Dancing host with not a fringe in sight have been going viral online.

As she hosted series two of The Traitors – which recently ended with an explosive finale – the interest in Claudia’s fringe was high.

So what does Claudia look like without a fringe?

Claudia pictured in the 90s with her iconic fringe (Credit: Shutterstock)

Claudia Winkleman without a fringe

A photo has been doing the rounds on social media showing Claudia in the 90s. In the image, she’s seen smiling with her much lighter brown hair sweeped over in a side parting.

Meanwhile, a clip of Claudia appearing on BBC’s Good Morning with Anne and Nick in 1996 has resurfaced on X and again, she isn’t sporting her iconic fringe.

In the footage, Claudia is sporting a darker brown shade and a deep side parting. Fans appeared shocked seeing Claudia without the fringe she’s had for the past few decades.

#OnThisDay 1996: Good Morning with Anne and Nick drafted in some dating experts to provide some top tips for improving your pulling power. pic.twitter.com/rP4hvTl5YU — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) May 3, 2021

One person admitted: “I’ve just seen this video of Claudia Winkleman without the fringe and I am SHOOK.”

Another wrote: “Look at Claudia with no fringe!”

So why did Claudia get a fringe? The star previously opened up about the reason, joking she doesn’t have to worry about botox now!

Claudia joked to The Sun last year: “I don’t need Botox now. Have you seen how long my fringe is? It is now almost upper-lip length, I cannot recommend it enough.

“When you hit 51, just grow an enormous curtain in front of your face. Go full yeti. It works.”

Claudia joked she doesn’t need to get botox with her fringe! (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Meanwhile, Claudia said of her fringe to Irish News: “If you’re on the school run, if you look disgusting, if you are knackered, if you have lost your house keys, if you are in mismatching shoes and the world’s falling apart… if you’ve got a fringe – a heavy fringe – something’s still going on.”

Read more: Exactly how The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman maintains her signature look – from famous fringe to her diet

Don’t ever ditch the fringe, Claudia!

Do you like Claudia’s fringe? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.