IN PICTURES: Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan’s incredible transformation since her Corrie days

Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan is on everyone’s lips at the moment thanks to the new Netflix thriller series.

The eight-part series recently landed on the streaming service and has gone down a treat with viewers. It sees Michelle’s character Maya whose husband, Joe, has been brutally murdered.

However, Maya is shocked when footage from a home camera reveals her supposed to be dead husband in her home. A string of secrets then emerge throughout the series – which also features Joanna Lumley and Richard Armitage.

Michelle has had her fair share of TV stints including roles in Coronation Street, Our Girl and Brassic and her look has changed with them. Let’s take a look at the actress’ incredible image transformation since those Corrie days…

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan’s before and after

2007 – Coronation Street days

Back in 2007, Michelle landed her role as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street and remained at the soap until 2014. The star was just 20 when she appeared on the show and was known for being a brunette beauty on the cobbles.

Since her Corrie days, Michelle has undergone a huge image transformation. But she’s managed to maintain her youthful look and incredible figure.

2016 and 2017

After leaving Corrie, Michelle joined BBC’s Our Girl playing the role of brunette Georgie Lane.

However, in the summer of 2016, Michelle wowed fans by undergoing a blonde hair transformation. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Blonde hair, don’t care!”

The star – married to Mark Wright – also returned to the blonde look while filming for ITV drama series Tina and Bobby. Playing the role of Tina Dean – Bobby Moore’s ex-wife – Michelle went blonde and fans were loving the look on her. One gushed on Instagram at the time: “Blonde is fab on you.”

Michelle Keegan’s fitness secrets

While Michelle has kept her youthful look, her style has evolved massively since her Corrie days. The star now has her own clothing range with Very.

She’s also opened up about how she keeps in shape as well as her diet secrets. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2018, Michelle said of her fitness: “I just don’t punish myself, it’s not my life to go to the gym. If I can go to the gym I will, if I can’t, I can’t.”

She added: “I think the more you go, the more you guilt trip yourself because you feel like it’s part of your routine. If I can go four or five times a week, great. If I can only go twice – or once – at least I’ve been.”

When it comes to her diet, Michelle opened up about not eating carbs late at night. She added: “I try not to eat carbs late at night. I hate that feeling of feeling really full before going to bed.”

Michelle’s recent looks

In more recent years, Michelle has returned back to her brunette look but has switched up her hair over the years. She has sported caramel highlights as well as going for the chop a few times.

She’s also maintain her flawless skin and appears to sport more plump lips and a defined jawline.

The actress also appears to keep up with her fitness regime, sharing photos of her insane abs on Insta. Now at 36, Michelle has kept the youthful and glowy look with many of her fans desperate to know her secrets.

Has Michelle Keegan had cosmetic surgery?

Many fans have wondered whether Michelle has undergone any cosmetic surgeries over the years.

In 2015, Michelle spoke on the subject of surgery. She told Star magazine: “People always say, ‘Have you or haven’t you?’ But it’s my business. It’s my face. So what if I have or haven’t? I don’t read it when people speculate about it.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the Sunday Express in 2018, Michelle insisted: “I like the fact people point out that they think I’ve had a nose job. They think I’ve had new cheeks, a new chin – but I haven’t and I don’t think I ever would, if I’m being honest. I’m scared it would go wrong!”

Fool Me Once is available to watch on Netflix.

